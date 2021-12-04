With Fortaleza classified, check out the teams that are already guaranteed in Libertadores 2022

With the 1-0 victory over Juventude, Fortaleza is classified for the Libertadores da America Cup, and the only thing left to do is decide whether to enter the group stage or play in the previous stage of the competition.

Tricolor joins Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Corinthians and Athletico-PR among the Brazilians who secured a spot in the continental event. Another three vacancies for Brazil will still be defined, with Ceará in the fight for one of them.

With the classification of Leão, 34 teams are already classified across the continent. Some already have a guaranteed place in the group stage, others in the preview, and some remain to define in which stage they will debut.

The pre-Libertadores is played in three knockout stages, with the Brazilians coming in from the second. Whoever is eliminated in the first two stages, is out of continental competitions. In the third phase, whoever qualifies goes to the group stage, and whoever is eliminated, plays the Copa Sudamericana.

Brazil is entitled to seven spots in the competition, but as the champions of Libertadores and Sudamericana were Brazilian, in 2022 there will be nine participants from the country, seven will go straight to the group stage and two to the preliminary stage.

Argentina will have six participants, with one of them competing for the pre-Libertadores. The other countries will have four vacancies: two direct and two in the preview.

See which teams qualify for the Libertadores 2022:

Brazil

Atlético-MG (group stage)

Flamengo (group stage)

Palm trees (group stage)

Athletico-PR (group stage)

Corinthians (still defining the stage)

Fortaleza (phase still to be defined)

Argentina

Colón (group stage)

River Plate (group stage)

Velez Sarsfield (group stage)

Talleres (still defining the phase)

Ecuador

Emelec (group stage)

Independiente del Valle (group stage)

Catholic University (previous phase 2)

Barcelona de Guayaquil (previous phase 1)

Peru

Alianza Lima (group stage)

Sporting Cristal (group stage)

University (previous phase 2)

César Vallejo (previous — phase 1)

Uruguay

National (still to define the phase)

Peñarol (still defining the phase)

Plaza Colonia (still to define the phase)

Chile

Catholic University (group stage)

Col Col (group stage)

Everton (previous — phase 2)

Paraguay

Libertad (group stage)

Cerro Porteño (still to define the phase)

Guaraní (still to define the phase)

Bolivia

Independent Petrolero (still to define the phase)

Always Ready (still defining the phase)

The Strongest (still setting the stage)

Venezuela

Caracas (still to define the phase)

Monagas (still defining the phase)

Deportivo Táchira (still defining the phase)

Colombia

Tolima (group stage)

Atlético Nacional (still to define the phase)

