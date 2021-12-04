With JN and soap operas at a low, Globo faces unprecedented audience crisis· TV News

Globo faces one of the most serious audience crises in its history. Despite still being more viewed than the three main competitors combined, the channel has not been able to reverse the public drain and, for the third consecutive month, it has broken a negative performance record in the national market. The indexes of Jornal Nacional and prime-time soaps illustrate the scale of the problem.

For the third consecutive month, Globo recorded the worst monthly ibope on the PNT (National Television Panel), which indicates the audience of the 15 largest metropolitan regions in the country. In November, the 24-hour average (from 6 am to 5:59 am) was 10.8 points.

Data obtained by TV news indicate that the station had never been below the 11 point average in that measurement before September of this year, when it scored 10.9. It reached 10.8 in October, a performance repeated in November.

Until then, the worst monthly rates had been registered in December 2018 (11.1) and December 2020 (11.2), which is considered normal, since the last month of the year has a lower number of televisions turned on by account of the holiday and travel period. In other words: there is still the risk of a new negative record happening in December 2021.

Globo had a 30.9% share in the universe of TVs switched on in the average 24 hours in November, a small increase of 0.2% compared to the previous month — almost a third of TVs in Brazil are still tuned to the leader of court hearing.

Deputy leader, Record closed with 4.8 bope points in this measurement, a growth of 5% compared to the previous month. Edir Macedo’s station was tuned by 13.7% of Brazilians. The SBT, which had marked an average of 3.4 in October, its all-time record low, closed at 3.5 in November.

prime time low

The warning sign is on at Globo because its main products have been losing audience. In comparison with Record, SBT and even Band, which intends to enter the dispute for the vice-leadership in 2022, Globo was the one who suffered the most from a leak in prime time in November 2020 for the same month in 2021.

In the period from 6 pm to midnight, when the leader airs her three main soap operas, Jornal Nacional and attractions such as The Voice Brasil and Globo Repórter, the drop was 10%: from 21.3 points in November last year to 19 .2 in the same month this year.

Cauã Reymond in a scene from Um Lugar ao Sol

As a comparison, the news led by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos had closed with an average of 26.0 points in the PNT in the last week of November 2020 — in the same period this year, the index was 21.6.

SBT lost 6% (from 5.9 to 5.6) of audience in the prime time band; Band remained at 1.6 point; and Record was also practically stable: it rose from 8.1 to 8.2.

In 2020, there was still no vaccine for Covid-19 and more people were at home because of the pandemic, but the participation in the percentage of televisions switched on by Globo was also the one that dropped the most in the prime time range: from 35.8% to 34%.

In Greater São Paulo, the country’s main advertising market, Globo’s drop was even greater: from 23.0 to 19.7 points from one year to the next. In November 2020, it was common for Jornal Nacional to register more than 30 points of average, something that did not happen in any edition of last month.

Um Lugar ao Sol and Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!, the first soap operas of the nine and seven totally unpublished since the beginning of the pandemic, had a bad start and so far are the worst in Globo’s history in their respective tracks.

Where is the audience?

Globo has been losing audience, but none of its main competitors on open TV have registered a significant increase in monthly hops. So what have people been watching? The answer is online.

The vice leader in TV consumption is not Record, but “TV/video content without reference”, which includes not only services such as Netflix, Globoplay, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, PlayPlus and the like, but also YouTube and even video games or DVDs.

From November 2020 to November 2021, the jump in this category was from 5.6 to 6.1 points on the 24-hour average — up 10%. In the night range, between 6 pm and 8 pm, the growth was 12%: from 8.3 to 9.3 points.