With reruns and streaming explosion in the pandemic, broadcast TV boom collapses. TV News

With the saturation of reruns of soap operas and programs and the explosion of streaming in Brazil, the open TV audience collapsed during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained exclusively by TV news, both Globo and SBT and Record lost audiences between 2019 (pre-pandemic) and 2021, but Silvio Santos’ station was the one that registered the greatest flight of viewers.

The report compared data from January 1st to November 29th, 2019, 2020 and 2021 — pre-, during and near-post-pandemic scenarios, respectively. All stations had to put reruns on the air due to the recommendation of health organizations to avoid crowding and physical contact, which made it difficult to record new projects.

On the other hand, streaming grew a lot in Brazil during the period that forced a good part of the population to isolate themselves at home. Netflix, which had already lost the “monopoly” of foreign on-demand content with the arrival of Prime Video and Starzplay, followed the debut of options like Disney+ (late 2020) and HBO Max last June.

In Greater São Paulo, Globo had closed 2019 with 15.6 points of average day (from 7 am to midnight). The following year, at the height of the health crisis, the index rose to 15.8. However, in 2021, the audience leader finished with 14.4 points in the period, which represents a drop of 7.7% compared to 2019.

For Globo, the result is not so worrying, as Globoplay has helped to reposition part of this audience. With Big Brother Brasil, the possibility of marathon telenovelas and a catalog of interesting films and series, the broadcaster’s streaming service broke several records in audience, subscriptions and consumption.

With Genesis (2021), Record debuted an unprecedented soap opera before Globo. Still, it also suffered in terms of ibope. Two years ago, Edir Macedo’s broadcaster had recorded an average of 6.9 points (January to November). By 2020, the number had dropped to 6.2. This year, there was an increase of 0.1 point, with 6.3 – the drop, however, was 8.7% compared to 2019.

SBT, on the other hand, stopped in time and did not reinvent itself during the pandemic, with reruns of children’s serials and talk shows, in addition to increasing the range of Mexican soap operas.

In 2019, Silvio Santos’ TV had closed with an average of 7.1 points (January-November). By 2020, this number had dropped to 5.9; now, the station has scored 5 points in Greater São Paulo. In other words: in two years, SBT lost 30.6% of its audience.

If the 24 hour average is considered, from 6 am to 5:59 am, the numbers are very similar: Globo lost 7.8%; Record, 9.5%; and SBT, 31.8%.

On the PNT (National Television Panel), which measures the audience in the 15 main metropolitan regions, Record lost a little more audience. On average between 7:00 and 00:00, Globo’s decline was 8.9%; from Edir Macedo’s broadcaster, 12%; and in third place, 31.3%.

Check out the ratings table for Globo, Record and SBT in Greater São Paulo (average day from 7:00 am to 12:00 am):

Year (period from 1/1 to 11/29) 2019 2020 2021 % drop Globe 15.6 15.8 14.4 7.7% record 6.9 6.2 6.3 8.7% SBT 6.3 5.1 4.3 31.8%

Check out the ratings table for Globo, Record and SBT in Greater São Paulo (average 24 hours from 6 am to 5:59 am):

Year (period from 1/1 to 11/29) 2019 2020 2021 % drop Globe 12.9 13.0 11.9 7.8% record 5.3 4.8 4.8 9.5% SBT 6.3 5.1 4.4 31.8

Check out the ratings table for Globo, Record and SBT on the PNT (day average from 7:00 am to 12:00 am):