Woman who convinced her girlfriend’s killer to turn herself in gives testimony

EDIS HENRIQUE PERES » JÚLIA ELEUTÉRIO

posted on 12/4/2021 9:49 AM / updated on 12/4/2021 10:02 AM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Cinda Mara Siqueira, the woman who convinced Wanderson Mota Protácio, 21, to turn himself in to the police this Saturday morning (4/12), testifies at the 3rd Regional Police Station in Anápolis.

In a brief audio that Cinda sends to a group of villagers, she explains, “He (Wanderson) gave himself to me back at the farm,” and says he’s on his way to the police station. According to preliminary information, the fugitive would have appeared on the woman’s property during the night of Friday (3/11) and that, in a calm way, she would have convinced him.

To mail, Cinda’s cousin and also a resident of Gameleira, Michelly Cristina says that she was disbelieving when her relative called to say that he had been arrested. “When they confirmed it, I felt relief”, says the resident after living six days of fear in the region. “He showed up at her farm and surrendered. She told me he put the gun in her”, recalls the cousin, grateful that nothing happened to Cinda.

Understand



Wanderson is accused of stabbing to death, last Sunday (28/11), his girlfriend four months pregnant, his stepdaughter, aged 2 years and 9 months, and a farmer, aged 73, with a bullet in the head, in Corumbá of Goiás.

Born in Governador Nunes Freire (MA), Wanderson arrived in Goiás to work as a caretaker. He was hired to work, about a month ago, on a farm in Corumbá, in the Congonhas dos Alves region.

The assassin then moved with Rariane Aranha, 19, and his stepdaughter, Geysa Aranha, who, according to reports, made a point of calling his daughter.