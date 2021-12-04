Woman will undergo 27th lip filling to become “Human Bratz”

Bulgarian model Andrea Ivanova, 24, will complete her 27th lip fill in the coming weeks to have the “biggest lips in the world”. The woman wants to look like a Bratz doll.

She has also undergone surgeries to enhance and define the contour of her face and will be undergoing a procedure to augment her cheeks. Each injection in the lips cost about 200 pounds, the equivalent of R$1,500. She’s not afraid of completely disfiguring her own face, and on her personal Instagram profile, she has stated that she wants to enlarge her mouth even more.

Andrea Ivanova is 24 years old. She lives in Sofia, Bulgaria. Andrea before procedures. The woman has had more than 25 plastic surgeries. She also underwent a facial stretching and contouring procedure.

Despite her image being very different, the model claims that the fillings helped her improve her self-esteem. She posts several photos on Instagram, and follows the reaction of fans, who praise her lips a lot.