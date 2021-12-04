World Project: Palmeiras outlines planning with more preparation time in the UAE | palm trees

Palmeiras already has a forecast of how the team will work in Abu Dhabi for the FIFA Club World Cup. The idea of ​​the board and the technical committee is to have more preparation time in the United Arab Emirates, something that was not possible in Qatar before the competition for the 2020 edition.

Palmeiras residents are expected to embark for Abu Dhabi on February 2nd. For this, the club is already talking to the São Paulo Football Federation and is trying to postpone the match against Água Santa, for the 3rd round of the state competition, scheduled for the same date.

1 of 2 The Palmeiras delegation in Doha to compete in the last World Cup — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras The Palmeiras delegation in Doha to compete in the last World Cup — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Verdão’s board believes that the early trip to the United Arab Emirates is an important factor in the athletes’ preparation and gives the group time to get used to the time zone – Abu Dhabi has seven hours more than Brasília time. The short time to adapt to the routine in another zone was one of the main problems diagnosed by the club at the last World Cup.

In the 2020 edition, Palmeiras beat Santos on January 30, at Maracanã, in the Libertadores final, and traveled to Qatar on February 2nd. Abel Ferreira’s team had three days of training until the match against Tigres, in the semifinal.

For the tournament valid for the 2021 season, Verdão will take the field on February 8th, which should give Palmeiras residents at least one more day of work in Abu Dhabi to face the winner of the match between Monterrey, Mexico, and Al Ahly from Egypt. The final is scheduled for February 12th.

The specific preparation for the dispute of the Club World Cup, however, will start before, still at the Football Academy. The rerun after the holidays, previously scheduled for January 12th, was brought forward to the 5th.

Earlier this season, Verdão decided to use young people and athletes with fewer minutes on the field to compete in the São Paulo Championship. In 2022, the team from Palmeira should play twice in the state tournament before departing for the United Arab Emirates: Ponte Preta, on January 26th, and São Bernardo, on the 30th.