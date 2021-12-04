XP cuts growth projections and sees zero GDP in 2022 with more challenging scenario

The more challenging domestic environment, marked by strong inflation, higher base interest rates and economic slowdown led XP Investimentos to cut its projections for the growth of the Brazilian economy for this and next year.

With signs of a weaker-than-expected economy, the house cut its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expansion estimate for 2021, from 5.0% to 4.5%. According to XP, the expansion of the employment level and the resumption of the services sector still point to some GDP growth in the fourth quarter of this year.

For 2022, the projections for the growth of Brazilian activity were reduced from 0.8% to 0%, mainly due to the lower statistical load this year.

“Our projections already incorporate the contractionary (lagged) effects of the tightening of monetary policy, the increase in uncertainties about the fiscal framework and the political environment, in addition to a more moderate pace of growth in the global economy”, write economists from XP, in report.

The move comes after a streak of economic data below expectations. Yesterday (2), the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed a contraction of 0.1% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter. The expectation of economists consulted by consensus Refinitive was stagnant compared to the second quarter.

Year-on-year, the economy grew 4%, below the expected 4.2% high.

On this Friday (3), industrial production frustrated expectations by dropping 0.6% in October on a monthly basis, when economists expected an increase of up to 0.8%.

Economists have frequently revised downwards their estimates for GDP this and next year. According to the most recent Focus report, by the Central Bank, GDP should expand by 4.78% in 2021 and 0.58% in 2022.

According to XP, the pressures that took inflation measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) above 10% in 2021 will continue, to a lesser extent, in 2022.

“Rising interest rates and lower energy prices help with disinflation. Even so, we project IPCA inflation at 5.2% in 2022, above the ceiling of the target range”, writes the team.

With regard to monetary policy, XP assesses that the Central Bank should maintain the pace of rising interest rates for longer. The house adjusted the Selic forecast at the end of the cycle (in March 2022) from 11.0% to 11.5%. “With the economic slowdown, we understand that there will be room for a 0.5 point cut still in 2022.”

