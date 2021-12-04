Young man sues mother’s doctor because ‘should not have been born’

Evie Toombes, a 20-year-old girl from the city of Lincolnshire, England, won the right to receive a million dollar compensation after suing her mother’s doctor, Caroline Toombes. The young woman, who was born with spina bifida, a condition that affects the child’s quality of life, claims that she should never have been born.

In a decision unprecedented in UK history, London Supreme Court Justice Rosalind Coe won Evie and awarded her the right to damages. The amount to be paid has not yet been calculated, however, it should be quite high, and could reach million dollar figures.

What is spina bifida?

Spina bifida is a relatively common condition in which the baby’s spinal cord does not develop during pregnancy. This can lead to another condition, hydrocephalus, which is the accumulation of fluid inside the brain. This can cause excessive skull enlargement and developmental problems.

According to Evie Toombes, her mother was not properly informed about the importance of folic acid during pregnancy. Also known as vitamin B9, it plays an important role during pregnancy as it can reduce the risk of deficiencies in the spine and brain of babies.

Evie Toombes is mobility impaired and needs to undergo a series of medical treatments. Despite this, she has a prolific career in horse riding. Credit: Instagram/Reproduction

In the process, the young woman accuses doctor Philip Mitchell of misconception, for not having advised Caroline to take vital supplements before and after the pregnancy. The doctor, for his part, denies the charges and says he has given reasonable advice about folic acid.

Topic not properly addressed

Evie’s mother confirms that the topic was addressed during the consultation, however, the doctor did not inform about the importance of the vitamin in preventing conditions such as spina bifida. According to the attorney in the case, Susan Rodway, Caroline would have done differently had she been properly counseled.

Evie Toombes’s pregnancy was extremely planned and, according to Caroline, she would have waited a lot longer to become pregnant and would have supplemented with folic acid if she had been instructed by her doctor.

Mitchell defended himself by saying that it is a practice to prescribe 400 micrograms of folic acid for three months to all women who come to him saying they want to become pregnant. He claims that he instructed Evie’s mother to maintain a good diet and good levels of folic acid.

According to Evie, Philip Mitchell’s mistakes meant that her quality of life was severely impaired. At 20, she has very limited mobility and will need to use a wheelchair as she gets older.

Via: New York Post

