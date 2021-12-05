10 news the minister needs to read

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday (2) that he stopped reading newspapers. “I haven’t read a lot so I don’t get discouraged, because in the newspapers there are two ‘Brasis’: one of the critics and the other of those who see things in a more constructive way,” he said.

Right after the release of the GDP, which dropped 0.1% in the third quarter of this year, putting Brazil in technical recession, Guedes also questioned the economy’s indicators again, saying that the country “is doomed to grow”. “It is inevitable. We are resuming growth. We are leaving a cyclical recovery phase, based on income transfers,” said the minister, at an event. For economists, the government’s optimism regarding the economy’s growth next year is not justified.

O UOL separated ten suggestions for articles about Brazil for minister Paulo Guedes to read. See the list:

1. People faint from hunger

UOL report tells stories of people who sought medical care because they were hungry. Without eating, they passed out while waiting for consultations at health centers in São Paulo.

A nurse who works at the UBS (Basic Health Unit) in Paralheiros told the UOL that children ask for food during the consultations. Professionals at the health center ask for donations and gather cows to buy basic food baskets.

2. Trash to eat

In another record of hunger, people were filmed rummaging through a garbage truck in search of food scraps in Fortaleza, Ceará. The video was made by the application driver André Queiroz, 39, who was passing through the region. The case is not isolated: with the worsening economy, residents look for food in dumps, in the back of supermarkets and in garbage trucks in several cities across the country.

In July, the UOL it showed dozens of people waiting for pieces of beef bones in the sun in a long line, in front of a butcher shop on the outskirts of Cuiabá, Mato Grosso.

In September, famine led residents of the Glória neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, to fight for leftover meat and bones in a truck that distributed the products. In October, in Santa Catarina, after butchers were caught selling ox bones for up to R$ 4 kg, Procon had to issue a recommendation to establishments not to sell bones, allowing only donations.

3. Inflation in Brazil is worse

Food prices are rising all over the world. But, in Brazil, the situation is worse. The valuation of products on the international market, but also other factors, such as the rise of the dollar and the climate of instability in the federal government, contribute to the scenario.

According to specialists, the posture of President Jair Bolsonaro weighs on the devaluation of the real, which has an impact on prices.

4. Gasoline and income

The price of gasoline has caused complaints from consumers — according to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), the liter cost, on average, R$ 6.75 in the week between 21 and 27 November.

Even so, according to a survey by the consultancy GlobalPetroPrices, Brazil is not the country with the most expensive gasoline in the world. On November 15, 75 countries had more expensive fuel than Brazil. The difference is that, proportionally, filling the tank weighs more on the Brazilian budget, since the average income of citizens here is lower.

5. Exchange companies profit more

Publicly traded Brazilian companies had a positive performance in the third quarter of 2021.

A survey by Economatica showed that the net profit of 291 companies with shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange totaled R$ 128.24 billion, which represents an increase of 125% compared to the third quarter of 2020. The result is even better compared to earnings before the pandemic: between the third quarter of 2021 and the same period of 2019, the increase in earnings was 139%.

6. Unemployment falls, pulled by vacancies without a formal contract

The country’s unemployment rate dropped to 12.6% in the third quarter, a reduction of 1.6 percentage points from the previous quarter (14.2%) and two points compared to the same period in 2020 (14, 9%). Employment growth was driven by vacancies without a formal contract and with lower wages.

With unemployment on the rise, Brazilians leave training aside to work. The unemployment rate in Brazil is the fourth highest among a list of the 44 main economies in the world, according to a study carried out by the risk rating agency Austin Rating. Unemployment in Brazil is more than twice the world average.

7. Water crisis affects electricity bill

The electricity bill should suffer, on average, a 19% readjustment next year. Most of the increase, 12%, will be needed because of higher energy generation costs caused by the drought.

The country is experiencing the worst drought in 90 years, which triggered the activation of thermal plants to supply the demand for electricity, which are more expensive and lead to an increase in the tariff flag. The problem is that the amount collected with the flag is not covering all costs: in September, the gap was already R$9.87 billion and should reach R$17.8 billion next year.

8. Industry in difficulty

The last quarter of the year did not start well for the industrial sector. With a fall in October, for the fifth month in a row, the industry is still 4.15% below the level before the pandemic. The national industry faces a scenario of high inflation and unemployment in the country. The challenges are problems in the global supply chain, lack of raw materials and rising production costs.

9. Indicators must remain bad

According to economists, the release of GDP in the third quarter strengthens the possibility of deepening the recession next year, which should hinder the creation of job vacancies and the increase in the average worker’s income in 2022. Inflation, interest rates and the dollar should continue on the rise next year.

10. Foreigners leave the country

With higher inflation, interest rates and the dollar, the country is less attractive to foreign investors. The presidential elections and the risk of energy rationing here, in addition to the increase in interest rates in the United States and the slowdown in China abroad, are other factors that should hold up the performance of the Brazilian economy. Foreigners should prefer fixed income and invest in the stock market only after elections. Investments in the real economy, such as infrastructure, will be punctual.