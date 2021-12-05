20% drop in Bitcoin will not affect the potential of the metaverse’ says an analyst highlighting the 3 platforms with the greatest potential in the market

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) dropped more than 20% this Saturday, 04, reaching US$ 42,000. However, although the largest cryptocurrency on the market has recovered some of the bleed, returning to US$47,000, thehe investors are apprehensive and begin to evoke the possibility of a new bear market as it happened in 2018.

However for Guy, presenter of the channel focused on cryptocurrencies the Coin Bureau, the fall in the value of the BTC it shouldn’t hinder the potential of metaverse platforms that are expected to recover faster than the BTC from the recent crash.

However, at this moment when the market was surprised by the meteoric fall, the analyst highlighted that it is important for investors to focus on the main projects in the market, as they have the greatest potential for recovery.

Thus, the analyst points out three metaverse projects he believes will be successful in the long run and the first of them is Axie Infinity (AXS) which, according to him, was largely responsible for popularizing the play to earn system, in which players are rewarded for their interaction on the platform.

Thus, for the specialist, in times of uncertainty, the most robust tokens such as the AXS have already proven their efficiency and therefore should lead the market recovery.

“I must admit that Axie doesn’t have much to do…in fact, it revolves mostly around Pokémon-inspired characters who fight and reproduce in a straight-forward strategy game. This NFT game is quite simplistic however it has so far generated approximately 27,500 ETH in trading volume on OpenSea alone and has over 30,000 active traders. The root of Axie’s success comes from the fact that it gives users the ability to win while playing, a revolutionary economic advance,” he said.

The Sandbox and Netvrk

Another metaverse that the analyst says will lead the market’s recovery is The Sandbox (SAND), a blockchain-based virtual world where participants can buy, sell and trade digital assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and virtual lots.

Originally a 2D mobile game, The Sandbox has been converted to a 3D metaverse built on Ethereum (ETH). According to Guy, the platform’s unique approach to virtual real estate makes the game different from the oldest cryptoactive metaverse Decentraland (MANA).

Therefore, according to him, Sandbox could even pass Decentraland as soon as its main platform is launched and gain more adherents.

“What I find particularly attractive about the Sandbox is its virtual metaverse base. Lands are pieces of digital real estate within the metaverse that players can purchase to build experiences on top of. Basically, this means players can populate their lands with game resources to create authentic gaming experiences. The important thing to note here is that each land is classified and stored in the chain as an NFT in the Ethereum blockchain, which makes the lands tradable ​​and fully customizable, he points out.

Finally, Guy turns to Netvrk (NTVRK), a virtual social world that allows users to create various types of NFTs and earn passive income from selling or renting their property. In addition, it allows users to buy “first-rate” real estate using tokens.

“In addition, this metaverse design allows users to purchase assets within their virtual domain, which include buildings, offices, vehicles and homes, and anything else you can imagine. Now imagine being able to use platform tokens to buy land in real estate hotspots, like a beautiful penthouse studio loft overlooking the beach right in the heart of the city. Well, with Netvrk, all this is very possible,” he concluded.

