20% of Xbox Cloud Gaming players only use screen taps as a controller

It’s not very difficult to implement the feature in games

Microsoft last Thursday published some information about Xbox Cloud Gaming touchcreen controls on smartphones for developers stating that about 20% of users of the service play only with their cell phone screen. The solution can be a handy tool for anyone who wants to enjoy their games literally anywhere.

The blog post isn’t exactly an Xbox outreach of its Cloud Gaming, in fact it was posted to show developers the benefits of adding Touch Control support to their games, as 20% of all Xbox users play exclusively with the on-screen controls. In some games like Hades, Scarlet Nexus and Minecraft Dungeons, around 30% of all players use the on-screen controls exclusively for gaming.



Image: Microsoft/Reproduction

This data is impressive when you consider that a game like Hades, for example, relies heavily on responsive and often accurate controls, as the game is loaded with action from start to finish. Even so, many users enjoy mobile phone portability without even having to carry an extra gamepad in their pocket when they go out.

Thus, when we think from the developers’ point of view, adding Touch Controls to their games can not only increase the playing time that those who already play at home and enjoy playing on breaks at work (for example) on mobile phones, but also makes the game much more relevant for those 20% donate subscribers who really only play on their cell phone with touches on the screen.



Image: Microsoft/Reproduction



Also, it’s not that difficult to add this feature to a game once it’s on Xbox Cloud Gaming. According to this Microsoft blog, developers just need to do some settings in the Cloud Gaming plugin for the game and add the Layouts available on GitHub.

Xbox Cloud Gaming officially arrived for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in the second half of this year in Brazil, and was even more successful than expected. In addition to the portability of a smartphone, many users who don’t have a powerful console or PC can use their cell phone or notebook to play even the heaviest games in the subscription catalogue, just depending on good internet.

