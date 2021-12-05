2022 IPVA will be 30% more expensive, on average, in SP; see how to calculate | Organize the Accounts

Prepare the pocket. O 2022 IPVA (Tax on Motor Vehicle Properties) it will be 30% more expensive, on average, in the State of São Paulo. The amounts and dates for payment must be disclosed by the São Paulo Finance Department in the coming weeks, but you can already calculate the amount of tax that must be paid in cash with a discount in January or in three installments until March 2022.
The table that serves as a parameter for calculating the 2022 IPVA is the Fipe table (Institute of Economic Research Foundation) of September 2021.
It’s the increase in the market value of used vehicles was 30.25%, on average. To the new cars, O CPI (Consumer Price Indices) of Fipe recorded 20.72% increase. In general, buying a car was 24.95% more expensive in September 2021 compared to September 2020.
These data are from the IPC and take into account only the prices in the city of São Paulo.
And it’s the fault new coronavirus pandemic. Due to a lack of parts, such as semiconductors, manufacturers have had problems producing new cars – some have come to a complete stop. Repressed demand pushed the price of brand new cars up and pushed up the value of used cars as demand increased.
How to calculate the 2022 IPVA
and who wants reserve a portion of the thirteenth to pay the tax you can have an idea of how much will be the bite of IPVA 2022 in São Paulo.
Just get the market value of the vehicle at Fipe table for September 2021 and multiply by 4% – which is the rate value for most passenger vehicles. In the case of car zero, just change the retail value for the value of the invoice.
Formula – (Value of the car in September 2021 x 4% = IPVA 2022).
Vehicles powered only by gas and electricity pay less tax, 3%. Cars that are 20 years old or older are exempt from property tax in São Paulo.
