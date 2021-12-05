2022 IPVA will rise 30% in SP; find out how much you will pay

With the lack of semiconductors making the price of new and used vehicles more expensive and the constant increases in fuel prices, life is not easy for those who own or want to walk on four or two wheels in Brazil. And it has just become even more difficult for São Paulo: the 2022 IPVA will be up to 30% more expensive, on average, in the state.

The news hurts even more in the pocket because the payment date for the Property Tax on Motor Vehicles is very close: the owner who wants a discount has to pay the sum within the next month, or pay the total in three installments, by March 2022.

The São Paulo Finance Department will release the new amounts over the next few weeks, but for those who want to plan – and eventually separate part of the 13th salary to cover the expense -, it is possible to manually calculate the tax amount.

How to calculate the 2022 IPVA

This is because the calculation is based on the vehicle table produced by the Foundation Institute for Economic Research (FIPE) in September this year.

To find out how much your ticket will be, you need to find the market value of the vehicle in question and multiply by 4%. This is the percentage of the tax rate for most passenger vehicles. For those who own a brand new car, the amount used is what is on the invoice.

It is worth remembering that the rate is lower, at 3%, in the case of vehicles powered exclusively by gas or electricity. Cars and motorcycles aged 20 years or more are completely exempt from property tax in the State.