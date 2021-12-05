25 kg thinner, Simone vents about weight loss and self-esteem

Before and after Simone (Photo: reproduction/Instagram)

Focus, strength and faith, buddy! Mother of two children, Henry (7 years old) and Zaya (9 months old), Simone he underwent an abdominoplasty and was fitted with silicone implants after losing 25 kg, a milestone he reached after reeducation on food and physical activity.

“I’ve always loved to eat, but I couldn’t see myself in the mirror anymore. I even weighed 87 kg. It’s a lot of pounds. I tell you it’s a lot of pounds because I’m only 1m52 tall,” reflected the singer on her YouTube channel.

“My husband doesn’t charge me, my fans don’t charge me, the people who work with me don’t charge me, the sponsors who are with the duo Simone and Simaria they don’t charge me,” he declared.

“On the contrary, I’ve already made a lingerie brand for women in which I represented the fullest women. But from a very young age, I’ve always had this struggle with the scales. I’ve always been the person who got fat, thin, and stayed with that. And it evolved,” he added.

After her second pregnancy, in which she gained 23kg, Simone decided to change her habits and underwent a battery of tests for her readaptation, which required a lot of patience, but it was worth it. “I couldn’t tie a shoe, I lived with heartburn, reflux. I had problems playing with my son, I couldn’t hold onto my lap for a long time. Everything improves after you lose weight. Today I have life, thank God,” he said. the singer, who still wants to lose 2 or 3 kg.