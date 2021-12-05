27 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (3)

O Canaltech opens the month of December with a collection of temporarily free apps found on the Play Store. Take the opportunity to spice up your cell phone Android.

Found 27 apps on offer for a limited time in the Google app store. There are games, tools and various icon packs to help you get the most out of your smartphone.

Everything on this list is zero valued for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Apps

Games

Stickman Legends: Offline Game (BRL 2.49) – Action

Hills Legend: Horror (HD) (BRL 0.99) – Horror

Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter (BRL 0.99) – Action

FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game (BRL 3.39) – Casual

Infinity Dungeon 2! (BRL 2.99) – Action

Infinity Dungeon! (BRL 2.99) – RPG

A-2481 (BRL 0.99) – Terror

[VIP] Missile Dude RPG tap-shot ($6.99) – Action

Eveybody’s RPG (BRL 4.59) – RPG

Princess Coin! (BRL 2.99) – Strategy

Dungeon Corp. PLATINUM An automatic collecting game (BRL 8.99) – RPG

Soul Warrior Premium (BRL 1.29) – RPG

Live or die Survival Pro (BRL 4.39) – Action

PIXEL BLADE M Vip (Pixel Blade M) (BRL 9.99) – RPG

Icon pack