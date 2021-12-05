27 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (3)

O Canaltech opens the month of December with a collection of temporarily free apps found on the Play Store. Take the opportunity to spice up your cell phone Android.

Found 27 apps on offer for a limited time in the Google app store. There are games, tools and various icon packs to help you get the most out of your smartphone.

Everything on this list is zero valued for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Apps

Games

  • Stickman Legends: Offline Game (BRL 2.49) – Action

  • Hills Legend: Horror (HD) (BRL 0.99) – Horror

  • Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter (BRL 0.99) – Action

  • FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game (BRL 3.39) – Casual

  • Infinity Dungeon 2! (BRL 2.99) – Action

  • Infinity Dungeon! (BRL 2.99) – RPG

  • A-2481 (BRL 0.99) – Terror

  • [VIP] Missile Dude RPG tap-shot ($6.99) – Action

  • Eveybody’s RPG (BRL 4.59) – RPG

  • Princess Coin! (BRL 2.99) – Strategy

  • Dungeon Corp. PLATINUM An automatic collecting game (BRL 8.99) – RPG

  • Soul Warrior Premium (BRL 1.29) – RPG

  • Live or die Survival Pro (BRL 4.39) – Action

  • PIXEL BLADE M Vip (Pixel Blade M) (BRL 9.99) – RPG

Icon pack

