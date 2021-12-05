27 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (3)

O Canaltech opens the month of December with a collection of temporarily free apps found on the Play Store. Take the opportunity to spice up your cell phone Android.
Found 27 apps on offer for a limited time in the Google app store. There are games, tools and various icon packs to help you get the most out of your smartphone.
Everything on this list is zero valued for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.
Apps
Games
Stickman Legends: Offline Game (BRL 2.49) – Action
Hills Legend: Horror (HD) (BRL 0.99) – Horror
Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter (BRL 0.99) – Action
FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game (BRL 3.39) – Casual
Infinity Dungeon 2! (BRL 2.99) – Action
Infinity Dungeon! (BRL 2.99) – RPG
A-2481 (BRL 0.99) – Terror
- [VIP] Missile Dude RPG tap-shot ($6.99) – Action
Eveybody’s RPG (BRL 4.59) – RPG
Princess Coin! (BRL 2.99) – Strategy
Dungeon Corp. PLATINUM An automatic collecting game (BRL 8.99) – RPG
Soul Warrior Premium (BRL 1.29) – RPG
Live or die Survival Pro (BRL 4.39) – Action
PIXEL BLADE M Vip (Pixel Blade M) (BRL 9.99) – RPG
Icon pack
