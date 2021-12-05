5 Signs Your Pet Cat May Be A Psychopath

If you’ve ever heard that urban legend that your cat can attack you while you sleep, know this chance is real! This could be because you might not have noticed some of your pet’s actions. So, know some signs that your pet cat may be a psychopath. No fear, come with us!

Well, first of all, know that the signs we are going to list here were not taken by chance. Therefore, we based our content on a study by scientists at the University of Liverpool who, together with the University of John Moores, created the CAT-Tri+ , a tool to measure the levels of “psychopathy” in your cat.

Basically, andThis study would be a kind of evil meter, like Stitch in the movie “Lilo and Stitch”. However, the parameters of good or bad were defined in the human interpretation of these concepts. After all, we don’t know if within the feline species they would have the same meaning.

5 Signs My Pet Cat May Be A Psychopath:

If you’re wondering: how is this study going to measure this “badness” in my cat? The answer is simple! Basically, it presents a battery of questions about the behavior of cats that any owner can answer.

Therefore, they are questions referring to the feline’s personality and behavior. That way, there are at least 5 questions that will tell you your cat’s characteristics. Thus, if you want to know about your pet’s psychopathy, know that you must evaluate each of the phrases.

Here are some of the questions or signs you should answer:

1. First, does my cat sit in high places such as doors, windows, or on the last step of a ladder?

2. Also, does my cat torment its prey instead of killing it right away?

3. To top it off, does my cat dominate other felines in the neighborhood?

4. Now does my cat purr while attacking people or other animals?

5. Finally, does my cat dominate me, attack me, chase me, hit me or growl?

If you’ve come this far and answered “yes” to at least three of these questions, be careful! Now it’s time to keep an eye on your kitten!