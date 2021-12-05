9 featured books from Flip, Bienal do Livro Rio and new releases to read now – Vogue

+



With the immediate resection caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in April 2020, entities such as the National Union of Book Publishers (SNEL) predicted a 70% decrease in the publishing market in the country. However, as we prepare to reach the end of 2021, this story reveals a different ending.

While book sales suffered a loss of 8.8% in 2020, compared to 2019, we reached the end of 2021 with an annual growth of 40% in the sector. In other words, the publishing market is better today than before the pandemic. Apparently, many people took advantage of their time confined at home to get back to…reading.

This is reflected in the resumption of two of the main events in the Brazilian publishing market: the Paraty International Literary Festival (Flip), which, like last year, took place in a virtual format, at the turn of the month, with forests and plants as the theme; and the Rio Book Biennial, which takes place again in the capital of Rio de Janeiro between December 3rd and 12th.

With the events, a flurry of new titles hits the market. Check out, below, a selection of some of the main releases and guarantee readings for the holidays.

FLIP

Chilean Poet, by Alejandro Zambra (Photo: Reproduction)

Chilean Poet and Fiction 2006 – 2014, Alejandro Zambra

Company of Letters

Not one, but two titles by the Chilean poet and prose writer Alejandro Zambra, elected by the magazine, were released grant, in 2010, one of the best authors in the Spanish language under 35 years old. New publications are Chilean Poet, her latest novel, and Fiction 2006 – 2014, with the assembling of the rest of his work in prose.

Fiction 2006 2014, by Alejandro Zambra (Photo: Reproduction)

This is included bonsai, his debut novel, in which he draws a parallel between the repression of human beings and the control of nature through millenary botanical art. “The environmental issue has provided a huge and overwhelming learning experience. In general, I feel that we are being radically re-educated by the younger generations. And this is beautiful, but also painful”, says Zambra.

The plant of the world, (Photo: Reproduction)

The Plant of the World, Stefano Mancuso

Ubu

The Italian botanist, founder of plant neurobiology, professor at the University of Florence and a skilled writer presents a series of delightful narratives about the role of different species of plants in historical facts of humanity, such as the French Revolution and the arrival on the moon.

Rio Book Biennial

The extinction of bees, Natalia Borges Polesso (Photo: Reproduction)

The extinction of the bees, Natalia Borges Polesso

Cia das Letras

Environmental collapse is highlighted even at the Bienal, which does not have a central theme. One of its main releases, the second novel by the writer from Rio Grande do Sul, winner of the Jabuti Award for the reunion of short stories Blackberry, is a dystopia in which the young Regina launches herself into the underworld of camgirls, with the climate crisis as a backdrop.

“Literature is a space of creative freedom, where I give vent to the issues and concerns that afflict me, as well as literary issues. I always put queer characters in my stories, for example, as a way to break bubbles and create a bridge with the my place in the world,” says Natalia.

Winds of Change (Photo: Reproduction/Press)

Winds of Change, Beverly Jenkins

Archer

Recognized in 1999 , the best seller American woman re-enacts the oppression of black people in the US during the 19th century in her new historical novel. Valinda, the protagonist, strives to help a community of former slaves in the state of Louisiana amid attacks by white supremacists.

The 10 commandments of the maiden (Photo: Reproduction)

The 10 (or More) Commandments of the Maiden, Krishna

rocco

Compiled from chronicles about the singleness of the influencer, who has more than 117,000 followers on Twitter and defines herself as a proud and convinced single. In a good-natured way, the author gives tips for the uninitiated in the world of making out on how to flirt, deal with ghosting and seduce through apps.

recent releases

Baby transfer (Photo: Disclosure)

baby detransition, Torrey Peters

Tordesillas

Debut novel by the trans author, who has become one of the leading LGBTQIA+ voices in literature with the success of her three self-published novels. Considered one of the best books of the year by the magazine Team and nominated for a Women’s Prize, the release tells the story of a love triangle formed by two trans women and a cis woman. The plot is revealed when the character Amy goes through the detransition, re-identifies as a man and makes his girlfriend pregnant.

Originria Seed (Photo: Reproduction)

Original Seed, Octavia E. Butler

White Hill

Fourth novel from the extensive bibliography of the black author, originally released in 1980 and now released for the first time in Brazil. Acclaimed for her feminist science fiction novels and for inserting racial issues in her stories, here Octavia E. Butler (1947-2006) creates a dystopian future in which two immortals meet in a forest in Africa and begin to interfere in the course of humanity .

Over three centuries, the healer Anyanwu struggles to break out of the domain of the despot Doro, interrupt his eugenic plans and assert his ideas.

Loved Ones (Photo: Reproduction)

Loved ones, Vera Giaconi

DBA Literature

The Uruguayan writer based in Buenos Aires was revealed with the feminist-themed book live meat (2011). Her new work – the author’s first title available in Brazil – brings together ten stories about disputes, rivalries and family quarrels. With dry and agile language, she addresses the hypocrisies and contradictions of relationships that are often swept under the rug.