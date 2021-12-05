A Fazenda 13: Sthe Matos insinuates having groped Dynho Alves’ penis: “Three times”

Sthe Matos talked in codes with Aline Mineiro and hinted at a possible intimate relationship with Dynho Alves

In the early hours of this Sunday (5), in The Farm 13, Sthe Matos hinted at groping the penis of Dynho Alves tucked away in a day at the pool.

while talking to Aline Mineiro, the influencer talked in codes and showed fear of the scene in question being aired.

“I stroked the sheep“, she snapped, who then simulated the movement on the ex-Panicat’s arm.

In turn, the friend believed that it was unintentionally: “Only that? Thus? But only bumped into“.

the bride of Victor Igoh, then confessed to having been on purpose. “But three times bump?“, she finished, laughing.

It is worth remembering that Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves have been criticized on social media for their approach, as the two were committed to entering the rural reality.

SINCERELY

deleted from The Farm 13, Dayane Mello he spoke about what he perceived in relation to the relationship between Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves. The ex-pea declared that the two are wrong.

During the recordings of the Faro time, last Friday (3), Dayane commented on one of the most controversial subjects of the reality: the approximation of Sthe and Dynho.

