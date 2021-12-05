A month after Marília Mendonça’s death, Maraisa talks with her friend · TV News

The death of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), victim of an air accident, completes a month this Sunday (5). The singer Maraisa, one of the people closest to Marília, showed her nostalgia and made a declaration of love by publishing an excerpt from one of the last conversations they had.

Using the Stories tool, from Instagram, Maraisa published a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation she had with her sister, Maiara, and Marília. The three had created a project together, the partnership called Patroas.

The messages, sent by Marília on October 8, refer to an interview the three gave about the musical project. “I was thinking how tired we were on this subject. The countless calls, meetings, the stress. It pays to be firm in our dreams. Girls, the world is too small for the three of us,” she said.

When publicizing the excerpt, Maraisa commented: “A month without you… I love you”. This Sunday, the sisters will also pay tribute to Marília during the Fantástico. It will be the duo’s first interview since their friend’s death. They will sing along with Marília’s brother. “It will be exciting,” they promise in the journalist’s call.

On November 5, the aircraft in which Marília Mendonça and four other people were hitting cables at Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais) in Caratinga (MG). The singer would perform a show in the city. She, pilot Geraldo Medeiros, co-pilot Tarciso Viana, producer Henrique Ribeiro and the artist’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, died.