A month after the accident, musicians from Marília Mendonça seek a new beginning

Goiania – After 30 days of the air accident that fatally killed Marília Mendonça and four other people, the musicians who accompanied the singer on tours are looking for a new beginning. The 44-year-old bassist Luís Vagner da Silva Santos is one of the members of the group that, after the trauma of the early death of the sertaneja, seeks new paths.

The instrumentalist, who had worked with the artist for six years, was one of those called to join the band of the duo of Marília’s brother, Dom Vittor and Gustavo. To metropolises, Luís said that the loss made him think about giving up his career, but with the invitation, he didn’t think twice about accepting the challenge.

Marília Mendonça Marília Mendonça Reproduction/Instagram Marília Mendonça and her brother, João Gustavo Marília Mendonça and her brother João GustavoPlay/ Instagram Henrique and Juliano and Marília Mendonça Henrique and Juliano and Marília Mendonça were great friendsPlay/ Instagram marilia-mendonca Marília Mendonçareproduction Marília Mendonça The singer was 26 years oldReproduction/Social networks marília mendonça and team Marília and bassist Luís Santos, who has been with her for the past six yearsreproduction marília mendonça and team Marília and the musicians in a recent recording of the project As Patroas, alongside the duo Maiara and Maraisareproduction bassist for the band by marília mendonça and the singer, in one of the shows around brazil Bassist Luís Santos was part of the singer Cristiano Araújo’s team and has been with Marília Mendonça for the past six yearsPersonal archive tomb marilia 1 According to cemetery officials, the singer’s grave still receives above-average visitsLaura Braga/Metropolis marilia tomb Fans leave tributes at the venueLaura Braga/Metropolis 0

New directions

Marília’s band consisted of 10 musicians. Of these, five are already with Dom Vittor and Gustavo. Other technical part collaborators were reassigned to the Maiara & Maraisa and Henrique & Juliano teams.

“I was at home when I received the proposal from their music director [Dom Vittor e Gustavo]. I didn’t think twice. Besides being together again with some friends who were already from Marília, I know she would be very happy about it”, said the bassist.

“When everything happened, I was very shaken. However, the days went by and I got my head on straight. Music is my life, and I will continue with it”, completed Luís.

“It didn’t fall out”

Marília Mendonça was the type who didn’t cultivate hierarchies in her team. He made a point of being in the company of the musicians and participating in the get-togethers.

“At some moments, it still seems like it didn’t come to pass. Sometimes I think I’m floating, like in a dream. In others, there is a longing so great that it hurts the soul. I lived with Marília for six years. In that time, I was more with her on the road than with my wife at home. With that, she became part of my family. When we lose a loved one, it hurts a lot. I always remember the stories. In fact, we all remember. They are all missing them a lot”, says Luís.

“When the show ended, we would go to her dressing room and stay there chatting, listening to music. She really enjoyed the team’s presence and shared her future plans with us. She shared ideas all the time, listened to our opinions. It was a mirror for us”, says the instrumentalist.

posthumous tributes

This Sunday (5/12), which completes one month since the singer’s death, posthumous tributes are planned. According to the president of the fan center Rebanho da Marília Mendonça, Kaique, there will be several demonstrations recalling the sertaneja on the internet.

On a visit to the Parque Memorial de Goiânia Cemetery, where the body of the backwoodsman was buried, the metropolises registered tributes in the tomb, with flowers and posters. Site officials said the movement remains above normal since the star’s death.

“About 30 people visit Marília Mendonça’s tomb daily. People are very curious, they leave flowers, they say prayers”, reported one worker, who preferred not to be identified.

Plane crash

The plane took off from Goiânia to Caratinga, in Minas Gerais, on the afternoon of 11/5. Very close to the runway, the aircraft collided with an electrical transmission tower and fell into an area of ​​waterfall.

On the plane, with Marília, were her uncle and advisor Abiceli Silveira Dias Filho, 43; producer Henrique Ribeiro, 32; pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, 56; and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, 37. All died.