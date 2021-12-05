A month without Marília Mendonça: friends and fans pay tribute | Goiás

Friends and fans pay homage to Marília Mendonça who, this Sunday (5), completes one month of her death in a plane crash on her way to a concert in Minas Gerais. She left a son, Léo Dia Mendonça Huff, 2 years old.

The singer Maraisa, from the duo with Maiara, remembered her friend’s death with a print of a conversation they had with the singer in a messaging app. In the conversation, Marília spoke about the launch of the “Patroas” project: “Girls, the world is too small for the three of us”.

“It pays to be firm in our dreams. I love you! A month without you,” wrote Maraisa.

Hundreds of fans also went to social media this Sunday morning to honor the queen of suffering. Many are writing about the longing, gratitude to her and the legacy left by the singer. A fan used an excerpt from the song “What’s Missing in You is Me”.

“Speaking of nostalgia, I woke up thinking about you again. It’s been a month since I’ve seen you, 30 days since I woke up thinking about you,” he wrote.

Another fan thanked the songs and the joys lived with the singer: “A month my heart cries for you, Marília Mendonça! But I’ll never forget you. You’re always alive in my heart. Thank you for making me happy these years. I love you” .

An internet user said he still did not believe in the early departure of Marília Mendonça. “Today it’s been a month since you left us, but I still can’t believe you left. Our eternal queen Marília Mendonça,” he said.

Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis, 90 km from Goiânia, on July 22, 1995. Among her greatest hits, which made her one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “De Quem é culpa?” and “I know it by heart”.

The songs of the queen of suffering swept Brazil with intense and romantic lyrics and melodies. Considered one of the most popular artists in the sertanejo, she led a female turnaround in the genre, which imposed women as protagonists of the style hitherto dominated almost only by men, from 2016 onwards, in the so-called “feminejo”.

Marília had just launched the project “Patõas”, an album of new songs recorded with the pair of friends Maiara and Maraisa. The trio would go on tour in Brazil and abroad with the project, which came to compete for best album at the Latin Grammy.

Maraisa writes an open letter to Marília Mendonça: ‘It still hurts a lot’

Marília died on November 5th, in an air accident in Caratinga (MG). In addition to her, the singer’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira, producer Henrique Bonfim, the plane’s pilot and co-pilot were also victims.

The wake of Marília and her uncle took place at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena the day after the accident. There was a lot of commotion from fans, family members and famous singers, including Henrique and Juliano, Maiara and Maraisa and Jorge and Mateus.

Henrique and Juliano sing Flor eo Beija-flor at Marília Mendonça’s wake

Thousands of fans passed through the place to say goodbye to the artist. After the wake, the bodies followed in procession in Fire Department trucks on the GO-020 to the Parque Memorial Cemetery, where they were buried.

Hundreds of cars and several buses of country couples followed the procession. Burial was closed to family and close friends.

