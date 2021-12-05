‘A Place in the Sun’: Christian deceives Lara and shocks ex

Cauã Reymond, the Christian of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of novel “a place in the sun“, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will go after Lara (Andréia Horta) and, instead of revealing the whole truth, he will deceive his ex and make up a story.

After an ugly fight with Barbara (Alinne Moraes), Renato’s twin will feel frustrated with the life he is leading and will decide to look for his ex-girlfriend. He will know that she opened a restaurant with her grandmother in Rio and will go there.

– What are you doing here? – Lara will ask, scared, when she comes face to face with Christian.

– I saw you on television in an article about the restaurant, and I thought I had to come – he will answer, posing as Renato.

– Well, the way you treated me that day, I thought you didn’t want to know anything else connected to your brother – she will say, referring to the time she sought him out and was humiliated.

– Really, I didn’t want to. But I changed my mind. I apologize for that day. I wasn’t expecting it. You had nothing to do with it. As difficult as my meeting Christian was, he is part of who I am. And if he was in such a bad life situation, I’m sure it wasn’t by choice.

Shocked by the report, Lara will say she doesn’t want to talk about it anymore and will try to leave, but a torrential downpour will begin. The two will be sheltered in the restaurant.

– Look, Lara, the truth is that I had also buried this story. But how you came looking for me and said that my brother was dead, and… As angry as I felt at being robbed, the night I took him in, there in my house, I thought I should listen to you.

– Did Christian steal from you?

– After we met at Engenhão’s door, he went to my apartment and we drank them all. To celebrate even. Letting go of what I was feeling. Then he told me he owed it to the drug trade. And that he was running away to Minas, with his girlfriend, you… We ended up getting stoned, both of us, drunk, and…

– That’s crazy, Christian hardly drank.

– Well, when I woke up, he wasn’t there anymore. Just as my wallet was gone, my watch, my cell phone.

Lara will say she doesn’t believe what she’s hearing, but later she’ll think the story makes sense, since her ex-fiancé had a big debt to the drug trade. She will explain the situation:

– I want you to know that Chris was not involved with trafficking. In fact, he agreed to make a reel to bail a friend who had been wrongfully arrested, and… Although, now, I don’t know any more. The Christian I knew would be unable to take anything from anyone. Even more than one brother, who welcomed him like that and was there, beside him, sleeping…

Christian will then say goodbye and promise to come back another day.

