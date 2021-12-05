Abel Ferreira makes decision about future at Palmeiras

Credit: Cesar Greco – Palmeiras

Abel Ferreira should stay at Palmeiras to compete in the Club World Cup. According to information by journalist Rogério Assis, from Grupo Bandeirantes, the coach warned Al-Rayyan, from Qatar, that he wants to stay at the Brazilian club for the competition.

According to the source, Abel wants to stay for the Worlds, which takes place between February 3 and 12, 2022. In the last edition, after beating Santos in the Libertadores final, Palmeiras was unsuccessful in the tournament and finished only fourth , worst placement for a Brazilian club in history. Now, Verdão may have Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea along the way.

In the semifinal of the World Cup, Palmeiras will face Al Ahly or Monterrey, from Mexico. Thinking about the competition, part of the cast is already on vacation after making history at Alviverde once again.

Al-Rayyan is one of those interested in Abel Ferreira, who attracts great attention in the ball market after being two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores da América with Palmeiras. It has also been speculated in clubs across Europe and even in the Portuguese team, which runs the risk of being left out of the next World Cup.

