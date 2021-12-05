About 175,000 Russian troops are on the border with Ukraine, US estimates

New US intelligence findings estimate that Russia could begin a military offensive in Ukraine in a matter of months, as up to 175,000 Russian troops are deployed along the border, a surprising escalation that President Joe Biden believes could lead to consequences. bass.

The latest developments come after months of constant tension along the border between the two countries, which worries US and Western authorities and with tense conversations between diplomats.

THE CNN reported last Friday (3) that Russian forces have installed capabilities along the border with Ukraine to carry out a swift and immediate invasion, including the construction of supply lines like medical and fuel units that could sustain a prolonged conflict, in case Moscow decides to invade.

Officials said current levels of equipment in the area could support frontline forces for up to a month.

The findings, first reported by the Washington Post and described by a government official, point out that Russia could begin the offensive “as early as 2022” with 100 battalion tactical groups, double the scale of forces that Russia has amassed in the region. last year.

US Army Chief of Staff General James McConville said on Saturday that “an estimated 95,000 to 100,000 Russian soldiers” were on the Ukrainian border.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do. But I’m very, very concerned about their stance,” McConville said, speaking at a National Defense Forum. “It gives the Russians a lot of options, and I’m not sure what they’ll do. But for me this is terrible and will have an impact on the stability and security of our European friends.”

McConville’s statement is considered the first recorded acknowledgment of troop-level reports by the US military.

The increase led to a planned “video call” next Tuesday (7) between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

“Leaders will discuss a number of topics in the relationship between countries, including strategic stability, cyber and regional issues,” said Psaki. “Biden will express US concerns about Russian military activities on the Ukrainian border and reaffirm US support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Asked late Friday about the findings, Biden expressed deep concern. “We have been aware of Russia’s actions for a long time. We will have a long discussion with Putin.

In addition to the military increase, information suggests a campaign of Russian influence aimed at denigrating the leaders of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which has been warning against a Russian offensive.

“Recent information also indicates that Russian authorities have proposed adjusting Russia’s intelligence operations against Ukraine to emphasize the narrative that Ukrainian leaders were installed by the West, harbored hatred for the ‘Russian world’ and acted against the interests of the Ukrainian people, “said an employee.

On Friday, Biden warned that he would make “very, very difficult” for Putin to take military action in Ukraine. US officials said this could include new sanctions, including against Russians from Putin’s inner circle, and increased military assistance to Ukraine.

A National Security Council spokesman said the US is “deeply concerned about evidence that Russia is stepping up its planning for significant military action against Ukraine.”

“The Biden administration has been consistent in our message to Russia: the United States does not seek conflict and the best way to avoid a crisis in the relationship is through diplomacy,” he said.

Speaking in parliament last week, the Ukrainian defense minister described the tactics Russia is using at the border.

“In April and September of this year, Russia brought about 50 tactical groups to our borders. Currently, 41 of these are in combat readiness. The total number of soldiers in Russia, as well as in the temporarily occupied territories such as Crimea, is now estimated at 94,000 people,” said Oleksii Reznikov.

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)