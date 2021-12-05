Accused of denying his son, Lucas Penteado has DNA. See result

After being summoned, for the second time, to undergo a DNA test so that he could recognize an alleged child and pay a pension to his ex-girlfriend Ana Karoline Acre Ferreira de Sousa do Nascimento, ex-BBB Lucas Penteado presented a medical report carried out in the year 2016, in which he proves that he is not the child’s father.

Lucas’ ex-girlfriend asked for the actor’s recognition as the boy’s father 5 years ago. Since then, he already knew that the test results had not proven paternity. Not satisfied, after the actor’s stay at Big Brother Brasil, at Globo, Ana filed a new lawsuit this year and started to demand a 30% alimony on the artist’s earnings and another compensation of R$ 6,600 . The ex-BBB’s defense presented, once again, the same DNA as in 2016 and the São Paulo Court should close the process, once and for all, in the next few days.

Lucas and Ana Karoline met in mid-2012, when they were 16 years old, and they dated for just over a year.

In early 2015, they got back together, and Ana found out she was pregnant. The little boy was born in October of the same year.

