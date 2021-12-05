“Actually, I wanted him dead”, says pregnant aunt killed by Wanderson

After the arrest of Wanderson Mota Protácio, 21, this Saturday morning (4/12), Raniere Aranha Figueiró’s aunt feels “relieved to know that he will not commit this crime with any family”. The caretaker is accused of stabbing his 19-year-old partner, his 2-year-old stepdaughter and a farmer in the region of Corumbá de Goiás, in the surroundings of the Federal District. Helena Aparecida Figueiró, 37, said that, “actually, I wanted him dead”.

The young man turned himself in this Saturday morning (4/12) after invading a rural property in the municipality of Gameleira de Goiás (GO). He had been fleeing authorities for six days. There, he was welcomed by the owner of the farm, Cinda Mara, who convinced him to surrender. The caretaker had a .38 caliber revolver stolen from his boss, in Corumbá de Goiás, as well as a cell phone and ammunition of different calibers.

See the moment when the “New Lázaro” is arrested:

▶️ Residents convinced “Novo Lázaro” to surrender to the Military Police. Read: https://t.co/zSrElxVoT7 pic.twitter.com/ksSsu6rq99 — Metropolises (@Metropoles) December 4, 2021

For Helena Aparecida, the caretaker was “smart”. “If he stayed longer, he knew he would be sifted out like Lázaro was”, he says. The deceased’s aunt returned to the crime scene, in Corumbá de Goiás, as soon as she learned of Wanderson’s arrest. “After I went [no local do crime], it seems that the pain is greater”, he laments.

resident Cinda Mara, who convinced Wanderson Mota to turn himself in, after giving testimony at the 3rd DRP in Anápolis Cinda Mara, the resident who convinced Wanderson Mota to turn himself in, after giving testimony at the 3rd Regional Police Station of AnápolisVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis Resident of Goiás with “Novo Lázaro” Resident of Goiás with “Novo Lázaro”reproduction Wanderson Mota Protácio Wanderson Mota Protácio Wanderson Mota Protácio new arrested Lazarus “New Lazarus” was arrestedreproduction prison murderer surrenders to police 0

In a press conference at the 3rd Regional Police Station of Anapolis, about 55 km from the capital of Goiás, the Secretary of Public Security of Goiás, Rodney Miranda, said that the caretaker confessed to the crimes, after turning himself in to PM agents, at a post located in Gameleira de Goiás.

At the press conference, which was attended by the regional delegate from Anápolis, Vagner Coelho, the owner of the SSP-GO said that the criminal will be liable for femicide, abortion (since his wife was four months pregnant), robbery (theft followed by death ) and firearm theft. Added together, the sentences exceed 100 years in prison.

The security forces surrounded the region of Alexânia, Abadiânia and Gameleira de Goiás. According to Rodney, the strategies drawn up by the police considered the risks that the community ran with the individual on the loose. “We tightened the fence, mainly in the rural area. Earlier today, he turned himself in and is being heard by the police”, said the secretary.

Man kills pregnant woman and stepdaughter corumba goias Wanderson Mota Protácio is accused of killing his wife and stepdaughter in Corumbá de Goiásreproduction wandersonmotaprotacio (2) The suspect provided services as a caretaker in the surroundings of the DFReproduction/social media homemade wanderson mota protácio, the new lazarus Homegrown Wanderson Mota Protácio, during his testimony to court, in 2019reproduction searches novolazaro Military Police investigates the resident’s complaint. Wanderson Matos was reportedly seen near a landfill in Abadiânia (GO)Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis searches novolazaro (1) Police car was doing searches for the housekeeper Wanderson Mota ProtácioVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis searches novolazaro (2) Police attention was focused on the countrysideVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis wanderson forro Video shows Wanderson in a moment of relaxation, in forróreproduction wanderson searches (3) Farm employee in Gameleira de Goiás said he saw Wanderson ProtácioVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis wanderson 2 Wanderson Mota Protácio, 21, was accompanied by his then-partner, 4 months pregnant, and his 2-year-old stepdaughter mortetaxistamg Wanderson Protácio Images show the group where Wanderson Protácio would be on his way to the taxireproduction poster wanderson Poster by Wanderson Protácio, wanted suspect of committing serial crimes in Corumbá de Goiás Disclosure/PCGO casewandersontaxi driver (1) Messages arrived on the taxi driver’s cell phone as he was transporting the suspect, but he didn’t see them until later.Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis Man kills pregnant woman and stepdaughter corumba goias Runaway used car was abandoned on the roadsidereproduction 0

serial crimes

After stabbing his wife’s belly and also stabbing his stepdaughter, the caretaker stole the boss’s gun and shot 73-year-old rural producer Roberto Clemente de Matos, who lived next door to the property where the caretaker worked. The criminal attacked, tried to rape and shot the farmer’s wife in the shoulder. She only escaped because she pretended to be dead in a thicket. The man even hit Cristina Nascimento Silva, 45, and bit her face. The woman is admitted to a hospital in Goiânia (GO) and is at risk of losing her eyesight.

A truck stolen from the farmer next door to where Wanderson worked was abandoned on a nearby highway. Wanderson sold the cell phone that belonged to his wife to a receiver in Alexânia, who was eventually arrested. From the city, he fled by taxi to Abadiânia. A taxi driver confirmed to the metropolises who made the trip. “Could have been killed,” the man said.