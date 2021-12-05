advisor confirms that Felipe Melo is close to hitting with Serie A team

Credit: Cesar Greco – Disclosure – Palmeiras

Available in the soccer market after having officially left Palmeiras, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo should be unemployed for very little time. Quoted in the Fluminense team, the 38-year-old player has advanced negotiations to strengthen the Rio team next season. Despite the rumors, one of the advisors of the “Pitbull” rejected that the signing has already taken place, but classified that the conversations are evolving.

Through his social networks, Gustavo de Souza took a stand on the matter, giving an update on the negotiation stage.

”To colleagues, Felipe Melo did not sign a contract with Fluminense. There are, yes, conversations, and they are evolving”, wrote Gustavo.

Felipe Melo accumulated five titles in four years wearing the colors of Palmeiras, the last one last weekend, when he won the Libertadores against Flamengo, in Montevideo. With a link in force until the end of this month, the player said he was not contacted at any time to discuss a possible maintenance in the São Paulo team.

On social networks, many Verdão fans lamented the departure of Felipe Melo and paid homage to the defensive midfielder for his successful and remarkable trajectory in the team. In addition to Fluminense, Internacional was also interested in hiring the athlete, but declined.

READ TOO:

Internacional will not exercise the right to purchase and Renzo Saravia will be returned to Porto; understand

With dreams of a place for Libertadores, Internacional prepares layoffs at the end of the season

Neto detonates the board of Palmeiras on “lie” involving Felipe Melo

Flamengo hits with coach, future of Felipe Melo, Neymar in court and new Corinthians target: the latest in football

Vasco fans detonate Castan for ‘Corinthian’ post; understand

Fortaleza is the 4th team from the Northeast to compete in Libertadores; see list

Negotiating with Barça, Cavani is targeted by Boca and Brazilian club

Check out highlights of the Argentine Championship that would fit your team