After a controversial interview, Tat Werneck urges fans not to attack Fiuk – Famous

After the climate on Lady Night this Thursday (2/12), Tat Werneck spoke up and said that everything is fine between her and Fiuk. In the program, the singer and ex-BBB avoided answering some questions about relationship and left the presenter visibly embarrassed.

On Twitter, Tat joked with the situation and asked his followers to stop attacking the artist.

“Friends, don’t attack fiuk no. He sent a super cute message thanking him and I also really appreciate him for going. It’s okay,” wrote Tat, who added with a joke: the couple”.

Friends 🙂 don’t attack fiuk no 🙂 he sent a super cute msg thanking him and I also really thank him for going 🙂 it’s ok %uD83E%uDD70 dammit I thought you guys were going to ship the couple %uD83E%uDD70%uD83E %uDD2A %u2014 Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 3, 2021

During the talk-show, the ex-BBB declined to answer some questions about the TV reality show.



TV Globo



, the atmosphere of romance that happened with the champion



Juliette



in the most guarded house in the



Brazil



and also did not want to talk about your relationship with



Thaisa Carvalho,



leaving the presenter visibly embarrassed.

“You said it was going to be funny, that you weren’t going to make fun of me… Fuck, right?”, snapped the artist.

Afterwards,



tat



ask if



fiuk



is dating and he refused to talk about it and stated that he had difficulty talking about his personal life.

“Tat, I know I’m public, that my public life since I was born, I know. But I have a lot of difficulty… …ah, I farted, ‘ah, I farted yesterday,'” he declared.

“I didn’t ask daddy, I asked dating”, joked the comedian. “No, t talking… Tat, p, Tat…”, grumbled the ex-brother.

“Fiuk, what’s the problem? You’re a man, sorry but straight, and you’re dating,” snapped the comedian.

In view of the irritation in the interview, the boyfriend of



Thasa Carvalho



, 23, published in his Instagram stories a photo in the mirror of the gym he attends, with a caption ‘for l’ direct.

“Let’s work out to cool your head and soothe your heart… It’s very sad to see this gratuitous hatred and the desire to believe in what is appropriate,” Fiuk wrote.