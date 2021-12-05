After collapse, São Tomé de Paripe berth is closed

After a section of the São Tomé de Paripe berth collapsed and left at least one person injured (three of them fell into the water after part of the structure gave way), access to the equipment was blocked by the Civil Defense of Salvador (Codesal), on the afternoon of this Saturday (4).

The maritime terminal, which is the responsibility of the State Government, is about to undergo recovery works, including having a company contracted to carry out the service. This is Tecnocret Engenharia, which according to the Bahia Infrastructure Secretariat (Seinfra) “is responding to requests from the City Hall for the release of mandatory licenses for the service”.

The government informed that, after the incident, it will call Tecnocret to complete the procedures with the City Hall. “After the completion of the work, the State Agency for Regulation of Public Services (Agerba) will grant the terminal, which must be managed by the winning company”, comments Seinfra in a statement, recalling that the company already has authorization from the government to start the works.

“The Maritime Terminal of São Tomé de Paripe will be temporarily closed for repairs to be carried out. The work has not started yet because the winning company, Tecnocret Engenharia, is responding to requests from the City Hall for the release of mandatory licenses for the service”, explains the folder.

Pendencies

Also in a note, the City of Salvador regretted what happened and clarified that, “even though it is not responsible for the administration of the São Tomé de Paripe berth, it has monitored the situation of the equipment, being always available to assist, within the municipal competence, to solve the problem.”

Also according to the municipal administration, Tecnocret Engenharia Ltda, responsible for the work to recover the berth, entered the process for carrying out the interventions, with the Municipal Secretariat for Urban Development (Sedur), on July 23 of this year.

“Four days later (7/27/2021), after analysis carried out by the technicians of the agency, the secretariat requested some documents that, so far, have not been presented by the company. Sedur emphasizes that the process was analyzed quickly and is just waiting for the pending issues to be resolved, by the company/state government, so that the process can proceed”, explains the statement.

Also according to the City Hall, on the 11th, Codesal carried out an inspection of the site and, through the technical evaluation that found the serious risks caused by the lack of maintenance, the situation was informed to the Urban Development Company of the State of Bahia ( Conder) and to the state Seinfra, “to take the necessary measures regarding the risks found, with the main objective of guaranteeing civil security and preserving the lives of citizens.”

situation drags on

“Fortunately, there were no deaths, but some people were injured. Now the citizen who takes his boat every single day at 6/7 am to go to work in the city will have to take off his shoes and pants so as not to get wet when getting off the boats. What a shame!” protested the profile of the Casazul Ilha de Maré inn, which receives guests who use the equipment.

The day before the incident, another Instagram profile that used to report the terminal’s situation had shown a photo showing that the dropped section was severely compromised. “This is the bridge over the maritime terminal of São Tomé de Paripe. You’re going to expect it to fall, right, gentlemen???” he says in the post.