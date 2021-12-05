After embezzling Flamengo, Gabigol appears at an event alongside Letícia Bufoni and fans shippam | Flamengo

Gabigol and Letícia Bufoni at STUPlay/SporTV
Published 12/4/2021 5:33 PM
Rio – After defrauding Flamengo in last Friday’s game against Sport, in Recife, for a pharyngitis, forward Gabigol gave the air of grace this Saturday at STU Open Rio, a skateboarding event that is being held in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio. He appeared alongside skateboarder Letícia Bufoni.
Gabigol spent most of the time with Bufoni and watched the competitions by his side. The Flamengo player was heavily harassed, but he refused to give interviews and simply said he was off.
Ain, Gabigol feigned illness to play against sport
Moleque, the championship is already dead; I pretended to be injured even to catch Kevin Hofler, let alone Letícia Buffoni https://t.co/hrbrZGdysP
— poets (@poetsfla1) December 4, 2021
If Gabigol lied to the Dm to lose a match against Sport and go to Letícia Buffoni he is 200% right https://t.co/fu4RwA2Xad
— Victor Vinicius fan club (@cariocaaa33) December 4, 2021
migue at work to surround the bufoni letícia? gabigol understands Flemish https://t.co/JAm2ZfZ8en
— gk (@gabrkenji) December 4, 2021
Ihhhh it’s really going on hahaha pic.twitter.com/pxmhNq44jo
— Marcela (@marcelascrf) December 4, 2021