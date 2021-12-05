After embezzling Flamengo, Gabigol appears at an event alongside Letícia Bufoni and fans shippam | Flamengo



Gabigol and Letícia Bufoni at STUPlay/SporTV

Rio – After defrauding Flamengo in last Friday’s game against Sport, in Recife, for a pharyngitis, forward Gabigol gave the air of grace this Saturday at STU Open Rio, a skateboarding event that is being held in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio. He appeared alongside skateboarder Letícia Bufoni.

Gabigol spent most of the time with Bufoni and watched the competitions by his side. The Flamengo player was heavily harassed, but he refused to give interviews and simply said he was off.