After Felipe Melo and Jaílson, Palmeiras prepares the departure of another player from the current squad

Midfielder Felipe Melo and goalkeeper Jaílson no longer defend Palmeiras. The non-renewal announcement was made yesterday by the club’s social networks. The outputs should not stop there and the board should make new communications throughout the week.

According to football’s backstage and some press vehicles, the next one to leave the Soccer Academy will be forward Luiz Adriano. Internacional is preparing a bid and has already made it clear that they would like to have the striker next season.

With a contract at Palmeiras until June 2023, Luiz Adriano has part of his rights linked to Spartak Moscow, from Russia. To defend the colors of the club from Rio Grande do Sul, the modality would be a loan with a purchase option at the end.

Palmeiras expects a proposal and official offer by the end of December. Leila Pereira and the new management of the club intend to close the main squad that will go to the Club World Cup until January 5th, the date of the post-holiday re-presentation.

Palm trees will have reinforcements

All signs point to new athletes at the Palmeiras Soccer Academy for 2022. The new president must work hard to assemble the squad and promises to open the coffers, bringing names requested by coach Abel Ferreira.

The Portuguese, who raised the possibility of leaving Verdão, denied Al Nassr’s proposal and should continue his work until the end of next season.

