After Felipe Melo and Jailson, see who else can leave Palmeiras | palm trees

After announcing the departure of Felipe Melo and Jailson this Saturday, Palmeiras may give up other players from the main squad at the end of the Brazilian Championship.

Two athletes have an undefined situation, but with a high probability of leaving: forward Luan Silva and defensive midfielder Danilo Barbosa.

More news from Palmeiras:

+ For greater preparation, the club sets the date for the World Cup

+ Only three Libertadores champions participate in training

1 of 3 Danilo Barbosa, midfielder for Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Danilo Barbosa, midfielder for Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Luan Silva is on loan from Vitória until the end of the year. With just a few minutes played in the professional due to a sequence of injuries and knee surgeries, he must be returned to the Bahian club.

The situation for defensive midfielder Danilo Barbosa is different. He belongs to Nice, France, and is on loan until the end of the year.

The purchase value set in the negotiation is around six million euros (around R$38.3 million), a very unlikely amount for Palmeiras to afford at this time.

The only possibility for Danilo Barbosa to stay, which was a request from Abel Ferreira, is the agreement of a new loan. He has played 30 games this season, just ten as a starter.

The rest of the cast has a contract at least until the end of 2022. Even so, no more exits are ruled out.

Willian, for example, is one that has aroused the interest of other teams, such as Santos. He received few chances with Abel Ferreira in the second half.

Center forward Luiz Adriano is another one who can leave Palmeiras. Even with a contract until June 2023, the forward has played little and is living a terrible time with the fans.

In the last games of Brasileirão, he got involved in discussions with people from Palmeirao at the stadium and started to be cursed and booed a lot by the public.

In the last game he played, against São Paulo, Luiz Adriano was substituted and ironically applauded the boos he was receiving, which increased the ire of the fans.

With one of the highest salaries in the squad, Palmeiras doesn’t rule out negotiating it, mainly due to the low income in the current season – he has only five goals in 35 matches.

2 of 3 Luiz Adriano, Palmeiras forward — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Luiz Adriano, Palmeiras forward — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras