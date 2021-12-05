After flirting, Juliette and Italo meet in person: ‘With her’

Singer Juliette Freire and surfer Italo Ferreira met in person last night, months after flirting on social media.

The ex-BBB and the athlete were present at the “Men of the Year” event, promoted by GQ Brasil magazine. The girl from Paraíba was named “Woman of the Year”, and the native took home the trophy for “Man of the Year in Sport” — he won the gold medal in surfing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo held in July.

In the stories on his Instagram profile, the surfer shared a record alongside Juliette, and congratulated her on her 32nd birthday yesterday. “Made in northeast and happy birthday,” he wrote.

On Twitter, Italo Feira also posted another photo with the winner of “BBB 21”. In the caption, he put it: “Just the basics with her”.

flirt

During the Tokyo Olympics, ex-BBB Juliette praised the beauty of the athletes of the most varied modalities of the event and, suddenly, her followers started the “shippala” with Italo Ferreira. It didn’t take long for the weather to catch fire and the surfer insisted that he was free.

Later, the athlete reiterated his interest in getting to know the woman from Paraíba better, even if it is for friendship, as, according to him, she “is a different person”.

“This is internet stuff. But I would like to meet her, yes, she is a different person. That’s what she showed when she was on ‘BBB’, that there are pure people in the world, people who love and respect others regardless of anything “, said the surfer.

In August, when the flirting between the famous was still heated, Italo Ferreira said on social media that he had dreamed of “her”, and fans quickly pointed out that “she” would be Juliette.