After Mexican and Turkish plots, Globoplay will have Portuguese soap operas· TV News

In addition to the vast offer of soap operas shown by Globo and the launch of Mexican and Turkish productions that were successful on other channels, Globoplay will expand its teledramaturgy catalog in 2022. The platform will have two Portuguese plots: Ouro Verde (2017) and Na Corda Bamba (2020).

The announcement was made during a Globoplay panel at CCXP, this Saturday (4). The streaming service released the main attractions, national and foreign, which will debut next year.

In 2022, the platform gained repercussion by making available to the public popular titles such as Marimar (1994) and A Usurpadora (1998), both Mexican soap operas that became known for their exhibitions on SBT.

Now, Globoplay will have a soap opera that was previously by Band: Ouro Verde. The Portuguese attraction, broadcast in 2019 on the São Paulo broadcaster, has a story full of twists and turns and a protagonist, Zé Maria (Diogo Morgado), with the air of a hero. He goes through a big family trauma and loses everything. When he recovers, he seeks revenge against his enemies, but a great love can change plans.

Ouro Verde is considered a great national and international success. In Portugal, it broke records and was the most watched soap opera since 2012, when GfK started to measure the audience there. It was exported to 60 countries.

Part of the cast is Brazilian: Silvia Pfeifer plays Monica, Gracindo Júnior is Januário. Bruno Cabrerizo, Zezé Motta and Úrsula Corona are also in the cast, in supporting roles.

Na Corda Bamba tells the story of a couple who keep a secret. They are afraid that they will be unmasked for having kidnapped babies, which they raise as children.

The attraction was also successful, so much so that it ran for two seasons and was nominated for an International Emmy in 2020. Lucélia Santos and Úrsula Corona are in the cast. The opening dates of Ouro Verde and Na Corda Bamba have not yet been announced.

In addition to the soap operas, Globoplay will have in 2022 the premieres of the long-awaited national series: the second seasons of Desalma, Arcanjo Renegado and As Five; the fifth season of Sob Pressure and the release of Rensga Hits, As Aventuras de José and Durval and Rio Connection.

Among the international premieres are the series La Brea, Girls5Eva and The Freak Brothers.