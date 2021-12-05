After “Nike’s V”, “square root” GDP is expected to extend throughout the year 2022 | Brazil

The best thing would be if we were on the far right of the letter “V” . But the graphic which describes the rhythm of economy of the third trimester looks more like a square root . And the figure that will come in the next quarters of 2022 tends to be formed by a long line that will hardly point upwards. On the contrary, it may slant slightly downwards.

The lines that show the performance of economic activity always trace a path of ups and downs. It is not Brazil’s demerit. The pace of the global economy is marked by periods of expansion, periods of retraction and paralysis.

The pandemic has suddenly bent down the line on the graph of global economic activity. And the one from Brazil went with it. In the first and second quarter of 2020, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country sank. It was the first part of the “V”.

Then came the effects of the federal government’s payment of emergency aid to lower-income families. The program contributed so that the graph line entered the ascending trajectory to complete the “V”.

In the worst moments of the pandemic, economists tried to guess which letter we were on. It could be a “U”: a sharp retraction; then a period in the red without growing or sinking further; and finally a rocket recovery.

It could be a recovery similar to the design that is the logo of the Nike. I retreat followed by a consistent resumption, but smoother and slower.

The nightmare would be if the country were in an “L”: abysmal drop in GDP followed by stagnation with the economy heavily depreciated.

But the graph of the economy after the second quarter of 2020 was, at least for a moment, more like a “V”.

In the quarter-on-quarter comparison, the Brazilian economy had grown 0.3% in the last three months of 2019; tumbled from an 8.9% retraction in the second quarter of 2020; grew 7.8% in the third quarter of 2020. But since then, the pace of the economy has slowed down.

And quarter by quarter, the GDP line once again pointed downwards, reaching a retraction of 0.1% in the third quarter of this year, as shown by the data released by the IBGE on Thursday (2). Between April and June, GDP had already retreated 0.4%.

And the picture of the economy (looking at the previous quarter-quarter comparison) that at one point looked like a “V” was morphing into a distorted square root symbol. That is, a strong decline in activity; an equally strong recovery and then a lukewarm accommodation.

With the presidential election and high interest, 2022 is expected to be a year of low economic growth – if there is growth. Scenarios point to a rise in the 1% house; others point to zero growth and some to just below zero.

If there are no new bumps like the one caused by the pandemic in 2020, the activity graph moves out of that skewed square root of the third quarter to follow as a long line that will extend throughout 2022, describing an activity apathetic, with a slight rise or slight descent.