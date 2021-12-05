After qualifying for Libertadores, Fortaleza travels to face Cuiabá

A few hours after confirming the unprecedented classification for the 2022 Copa Libertadores, Fortaleza resumed work this Saturday, 4th afternoon, and is already traveling to the game against Cuiabá-MT, for the penultimate round of Serie A. After suspension, Marcelo Benevenuto becomes an option again.

On the night of last Friday, 3rd, Tricolor beat Juventude-RS by 1-0, at Arena Castelão, and signed a vacancy, at least, in the preliminary phase of the continental tournament. The cast reappeared at 2 pm this Saturday, at the Alcides Santos Center of Excellence, with bags packed on their way to Mato Grosso.

With no injured or suspended players, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda should have no casualties for the match. The novelty is the return of defender Marcelo Benevenuto, who served an automatic suspension against the team from Rio Grande do Sul and is available to face the Dourado.

Far from the capital of Ceará, Leão will keep an eye on the result of the duel between Bahia and Fluminense-RJ, next Sunday, 5, at 4 pm, at Fonte Nova. In case of defeat by Tricolor das Laranjeiras, Fortaleza is guaranteed in the group stage of the Libertadores, within the G-6 of Brasileirão.

In fifth place in the national competition, with 55 points, the Pici team will face Cuiabá-MT next Monday, 6th, at 8pm, at Arena Pantanal.

