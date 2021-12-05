After rumors of an affair with Zé Felipe, Kevinho reveals if he stays with men

In this Saturday, Kevinho he decided to answer a box of questions on his Instagram and was asked if he had already hooked up with men. Therefore, the singer revealed that people can be happy any way they want, but that he never wanted to “cut to the other side”, as he is straight.

“You’ve already hooked up with men”, said an internet user, “I think that everyone has to be happy in whatever way they want, but I never was and I never felt like it, I’m straight”, Kevinho clarified. Soon after, several people talked about the subject. Check out the top comments.

“Sometimes there’s even a fear of saying you’re straight … people see prejudice in everything”, said an internet user, “I didn’t see a problem in his answer. Have?”, said another internet user, “With the beautiful woman he has, he will never think of a man. Absolutely right’, commented another, “I’ve heard that he’s already got zé felipe kkkkkk is it random? Yes! I think it’s a lie? Not”said another.

Kevinho and Zé Felipe’s supposed romance

For those who don’t know, last year, some gossip sites released the information that Kevinho and Zé Felipe were in a secret romance. Furthermore, some rumors indicate that the two have already been seen together.

Last week, Virgínia even reported that rumors said she married Zé Felipe because of her supposed romance with Kevinho. Some websites said that Leonardo would have paid 500,000 reais for her to marry the singer and hush up the affair.