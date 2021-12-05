After saying that her marriage was in crisis, Simone denies a fight with her husband

After declaring that her marriage to Kaká Diniz was in crisis, singer Simone Mendes, 37, spoke this afternoon to say that she was confused by the question she received about her marriage and assured that she was living one of the best phases of her life. husband’s side.

Yesterday, through stories on Instagram, the artist, who is a sister and is a musical partner with Simaria, opened the box of questions and answers to talk about her life and career and said that her marriage had gone through a crisis.

“True, but we always seek to take care of it”, replied the artist, who has been married to Kaká Diniz since 2013 and are parents of Henry, 7 years old, and Zaya, 10 months old.

This afternoon, however, Simone appeared alongside her husband, on the same social network, denying that the marriage is in crisis. Good-natured, she even joked that her statement would now cause a crisis for saying something that wasn’t happening.

Kaka is crazy here, guys. I didn’t pay attention, beast. Now it’s chipped, now there’s going to be a crisis where there is no crisis.

Simone denies that her marriage to Kaká Diniz is in crisis Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In the sequence, Simone explained that she got confused with the intention of the question sent by the fan. She wanted to say that the relationship has crises, but, at the moment, she is doing well with Kaká Diniz.

“Look, there was a question in my box where the girl asked: ‘Is it true that your marriage has a crisis?’. I thought it was in this sense, if there is a crisis, so I said yes. When I saw that the context was different, I thought: ‘Oh my God,’ and I went running to black out. So much so that I did. But it started to come out in a lot of places,” she said.

She ended her manifestation by making a point of saying that she lives one of the best moments of her life with her partner.

I swear to God, my marriage is in the best phase of its life, thank my God. Living the best days of our lives, two beautiful kids

“This is for you to learn to read things,” muttered Kaká Diniz, who watched his partner speak out about the controversy. “But I didn’t act meanly! That’s it, the crisis will begin”, finished, joking, the singer.

body changes

Recently, Simone Mendes showed off her body after losing 25kg. According to what she said, she couldn’t look at herself in the mirror and was having trouble losing weight. So, he reported, he tried “many things”, such as “medicine, I went on a soup diet, I did a healthy diet, I did everything I could, everything you can think of about weight loss, I looked for everything”.

After losing weight, Simone underwent an abdominoplasty to remove excess skin. This week, before exposing the crisis in her marriage with Kaká Diniz, when talking about her sex life, she said that her husband is “very well fed”.

“He’s well fed. Before having the surgery, I took good care of him. It’s fast. Now he’ll reach the Lord’s benevolence,” he joked.