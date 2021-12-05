After the death of a cyclist, Flamengo puts at the club’s legal disposal to assist the team’s side | Rio de Janeiro



According to information, the player provided assistance to the cyclist. Accident happened on Avenida das Américas, in Barra da Tijuca – Reproduction/Instagram

Posted 05/12/2021 09:01 | Updated 12/05/2021 09:32

Rio – After Flamengo’s full-back Ramon Ramos Lima was involved in a car accident this Saturday night, which resulted in the death of a cyclist in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, Flamengo made the club’s legal team available to attend. the athlete.

In an interview with ge.com, general and legal vice president of the club, Rodrigo Dunshee, said that until this Saturday night, Ramon was accompanied by his lawyer.

“Flamengo, through Marcos Braz and me, made the legal department available. He’s accompanied by his lawyer. He’s ok, calm, as much as possible, giving testimony. It’s a regrettable accident. According to the first information we had, our athlete didn’t it was his fault. Marcos is going there now along with the press officer. Anything he needs, I’ll go too,” he said.

The president of Flamengo, who was re-elected this Saturday for the next three years, Rodolfo Landim commented on the accident involving the team’s side. “Of course, we are very sad. We don’t even know under what conditions or what happened, due to the limited information. He is an exemplary athlete, with exemplary behavior. In situations like this, it is obvious that we will provide full support,” he said.

The vice president of football, Marcos Braz, said that until this Saturday night they still had no information to pass on to journalists.

“What I can say is that the athlete, as much as possible, in a situation like this, was calm, upset, sad, but it seems he stopped, called, I think, the ambulance, the firefighter, he presented himself with the lawyer , did all the procedures that any citizen would have to do,” he said.

trampling

According to the information, the accident happened after the cyclist got in front of the player’s car. As soon as the accident happened, Ramon stopped the car to help the victim. The victim, identified as Jonatas D. Santos, 30, was run over while riding his bicycle on Avenida das Américas, at 10,500. This Saturday night, the Flamengo side testified at the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca).

The Recreio barracks was called for the occurrence at 8:35 pm. The man was even taken to the Municipal Hospital Lourenço Jorge, in Barra, but he did not resist the injuries. Military personnel from the Fire Department are at the scene. Agents from the Rio Traffic Engineering Company (CET-Rio) and the Military Police were summoned.