AIDS: Even with all the advances, the disease still has prejudice in the capital

“I stood on the edge of the BR watching the cars go by and thinking about the decision I was making. I called my mother, told me what I was going to do, and she with great tranquility, delicacy and emotion convinced me to fight for survival”. Mixing emotion and an incredible willingness to enjoy every second of life, young Huan, 24, made this report.

Huan at work | Photo: Personal archive

The diagnosis of HIV infection was given 07 years ago and it completely changed, in every way, the boy’s routine. The transformation began the day he decided to donate blood. The collection was carried out at a health unit in Vilhena. The next day, Huan received a phone requesting him to return to the post because his exams had changed and he needed to return.

Huan and her mother Elza Rodrigues | Photo: Personal archive

At the site, he was taken to a clinic where he had a new blood collection and confirmation came that he had HIV. “A doctor, a psychologist and a social worker gave me the diagnosis and my reaction was to start laughing. That couldn’t be true. So much so that I didn’t panic. I think that laughter was a way of not crying and “being embarrassed” in front of health professionals”, explains Huan.

He says that he had knowledge about the disease, its action in the body and what it represented. After passing the impact of the news, he received medicine for three months and left. Huan lived in Vilhena and called his mother in West Colorado to let her know that her HIV test had come back positive. “She asked me to be calm, she said that she loved me and that she would help me with the treatment”, explains.

Huan with his daily medication | Photo: Personal archive

The young man reports that the first six months of treatment were as if he were in a trance. I took the medicine correctly, but my head didn’t connect things together. Everything he did was “kind of automatic”, the disease dominated his thoughts and there was no interest in anything.

The hypnotic state only ended when six months after starting to take the medicine, he underwent new tests to assess the body before the treatment and the results showed that the CD4 was perfect. The acronym refers to viral load and the result showed that CD4 had become undetectable. That is, he remained with the virus, but the amount of toxin was not enough to infect another person.

Huan made up in theatrical play | Photo: Personal archive

The information gave the young man some encouragement, but he continues to hide the disease. Only the mother and grandmothers knew, not even the three brothers were aware of HIV. Only after five years, Huan says he realized that there was no need to hide anything, but to start sharing what happened to show that having AIDS is not the end of life.

Photo: Personal archive

With courage and a lot of courage, the boy started to participate in educational campaigns and tell his story on social networks. “I could see that the fear of finding out about the subject is what terrifies people. The disease exists, it is still around, but there is also an efficient treatment. There is no cure yet, but people with HIV can lead a normal, dignified life, following exactly the prescribed treatments”, explains the young man.

Fear

Huan says the pandemic was something that terrified him as much as HIV. He explains that he was psychologically unwell for being from the risk group and having to be forced to stay home. He has already taken three doses of vaccine against Covid-19 and continues to work following all recommended protocols.

Always smiling, Huan brought tears to his eyes as he told of the loss of a friend who discovered HIV at the same time he did. The young man was undergoing the treatment correctly, but he did not resist after contracting pneumonia. “He was a warrior who was never shaken, never lowered his head”, laments biting her lip.

About AIDS, the boy emphasizes that the Unified Health System (SUS) provides two important drugs in the treatment of the disease. Prep and Pep. The first prevents contamination by the virus and the second is for risky post-exposure. A victim of sexual abuse, for example, takes the medicine for 29 days to avoid developing the disease in case of contamination.

Relationship

Huan says that in his personal life he tries to keep himself reserved, but he doesn’t hide anything when the possibility of a romance arises. He said that 1 year and a half after discovering the disease, he met a person, told him about his health situation, the partner understood and they started dating. The relationship, according to Huan, lasted 4 years.

He claims that HIV made him believe in himself more and he decided to face challenges and live everything that life offers him. He guarantees that he has already fulfilled several dreams, such as having participated in a theatrical play, figurations in soap operas and also in an episode of Malhação, on TV Globo.

Supporting cast of the TV Globo soap opera Malhação | Photo: Personal archive

Although he has been living a life with great determination and optimism, his only discouragement is related to prejudice. Many people still change their behavior and treatment when they know they have HIV. “I will always participate in every event aimed at the treatment of the disease and fight for a change in society in relation to positive sera. I am a normal person, forced to live with a disease that has no cure, but I cannot be treated as an excluded person, a harmful Being who cannot be in society”, he concludes with a look of uncertainty.

Here are some pictures of Huan when he worked at Globo Studios:

Huan and actress Malu Mader | Photo: Personal archive

With actress Nicette Bruno | Photo: Personal archive

With Gianne Albertone recording at TV Globo’s Special Chacrinha | Photo: Personal archive

He in theatrical play | Photo: Personal archive

Theater Play Banner | Photo: Personal archive

Routine

This other example that we are going to show now is of a woman – I will call her Ana – who agreed to be interviewed as long as she was not identified. She discovered HIV in 2011, when she was already separated. Ana went for a checkup and the result revealed the disease.

The “surprise” happened the next day, when she went to get the results accompanied by her ex-husband, with whom she still has a friendly relationship. With the report in hand, Ana handed it to her ex-husband to see. He would have been startled, thought it was absurd and told him that he was going to be tested for HIV on the same day.

The man had two tests at different sites and both came back negative. Ana says that despite the destabilizing news, she did not despair. First thing she did was start treatment and get in touch with two people she dated after she was single. He told what he had discovered. Ex-boyfriends were also tested and were negative.

Faced with the negative HIV results, Ana understood that she had not caught the disease during sexual intercourse. To this day, she doesn’t know how it was contaminated. In fact, she says that she only realizes she has HIV when she takes her medication daily or goes to the doctor for routine tests.

At the time of the discovery of HIV, Ana had a formal job and took the result to the company’s HR department. It didn’t take long for her to be fired and half of the employees found out that Ana had AIDS. The news spread quickly and even a manicurist failed to assist her.

“In addition to having lost ground because of the disease, some people started to treat me as if I were a contagious animal. You have no idea the prejudice and the total lack of sensitivity. Imagine that someone from the company even called an ex-boyfriend saying I was with Addis. He didn’t look for me anymore or answer my calls. It was a time when you really think about taking drastic actions. I just didn’t do anything because of my daughter and the support I received from the family., vents Ana.

restart

A year after discovering HIV, Ana decided to set up a business and move on. The treatment was going so well that with just two months of medication she had already managed to make the disease go undetectable. In other words, there was no longer any amount of virus in his body that could infect anyone.

Ana’s first surprise occurred with the visit of her ex-boyfriend who ignored her when her former co-workers took the nasty attitude of calling him about AIDS. The man came to him to ask for forgiveness for the foolish attitude of not having at least taken the time to listen to him. Ana forgave the boy and they ended up being friends.

Five years ago Ana met a man and started a new relationship. She told everything that happened in her life, he understood and accepted to assume her along with his son. The couple lives a stable, peaceful relationship, and the husband always accompanies Ana on exams and supports her in her work.

Ana emphasizes that she only remembers that she has HIV because she has to take medication every day and undergo routine tests. She leads a very quiet life, supported by her family and with her husband.

Treatment and Prevention

Universal access to treatment and prevention of HIV infection is guaranteed to citizens by the SUS. Treatment for People Living with HIV is basically composed of 3 medications that can be formulated in 1 or more pills, depending on each case.

They are available at SUS, at pharmacies of the Specialized Assistance Service – SAE. For prevention, 2 medication schemes are provided by the SUS, PREP – Pre-exposure Prophylaxis and PEP – Post-Exposure Prophylaxis for HIV Infection.

PREP is not for everyone, it is indicated for those people who are at higher risk of coming into contact with HIV. Look for a health professional and find out if you are indicated for PREP (http://www.aids.gov.br/pt-br/publico-geral/prevencao-combinada/profilaxia-pre-exposicao-prep) . If indicated, this service is offered to SUS users in the SAE, by scheduling a medical appointment.

emergency prevention

On the other hand, PEP is an urgent prevention measure to be used in situations of risk of HIV infection, such as:

– Sexual violence;

– Unprotected sexual intercourse (without using a condom), or with a broken condom;

– Occupational accident (with contaminated sharp instruments or direct contact with biological material).

In these cases, the person must seek medical care within the first 24 hours, up to 72 hours at most, in the Emergency Care Units in the South, East, Ana Adelaide, José Adelino, Hospital CEMETRON or SAE.

In the case of sexual violence in females over 12 years and 29 days, care must be sought at the Mãe Esperança Municipal Maternity Hospital/MMME. In the case of child sexual violence (children aged 0 to 12 years and 29 days) the path is the Hospital Infantil Cosme e Damião/HICD. In the case of male violence, the indication is to seek a UPA.

In addition to these pharmacological measures, other prevention approaches to respond to the specific needs of certain population segments and certain forms of HIV transmission are possible, for which all health teams are able to attend. Rapid tests are offered to the population in Basic Health Units in the Municipality of Porto Velho.