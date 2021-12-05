Aldo goes ‘one-eyed’, but beats Font and approaches a new title shot

Brazilian got the better of American in the judges’ decision

In the main event of the UFC this Saturday, in Las Vegas, José Aldo showed that he is still at a very high level and beat American Rob Font in a duel between top contenders in the bantamweight division.



Aldo overcame Font by unanimous decision of the judges. And it was a fight full of emotion in which the Brazilian had to overcome a bad start.

In the first round, Font managed to do better by finding the jabs in the distance and taking Aldo to the ground. But the Brazilian recovered and connected two blows in a row that brought the American down. However, there were only five seconds left on the clock and the Brazilian’s rival was saved by the bell.

In the following rounds, Aldo caused more damage with his blows, again leaving the rival to stagger in the octagon and fall. The Brazilian started to use his low kicks frequently and hurt his rival as a result.

Aldo also connected a great streak and left Font reeling in the Octagon in the final round, but the American refused to give up.

Moving from the second to the third round, Aldo got a giant swelling that “closed” his right eye. Even “one-eyed”, he managed to turn around and beat the American with a convincing performance.

Aldo arrived at this fight as number 5 in the division ranking and certainly climbed one more step towards the belt again. The Brazilian won his third fight in a row, something that hadn’t happened since 2014.

See the results of this Saturday’s UFC below

main card

Rafael Fiziev beat Brad Ridell by TKO in R3

Jamahal Hill beat Jimmy Crute by KO in R1

Clay Guida beat Léo Santos via submission in R2

Chris Curtis beat Brendan Allen via TKO in R2

Alex Morono defeated Mickey Gall via unanimous decision

preliminary card

Duško Todorović knocked out Maki Pitolo in the 1st round

Manel Kape defeated Zhalgas Zhumagulov by TKO in R1

Bryan Barberena defeated Darian Weeks via unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Cheyanne Vlismas defeated Mallory Martin via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

William Knight defeated Alonzo Menifield by unanimous decision

Claudio Puelles beat Chris Gruetzemacher in R3 via submission

Vince Morales beat Louis Smolka in R1 by KO