Alexa: women change their names because of Amazon’s assistant

women called alexa are suffering bullying for having the same name given to the Amazon virtual assistant, as the The Washington Post this Friday (3). Several of them now use their middle name or nickname when a stranger asks them what their name is.

One of the cases is that of American Alexa Jade Morales, whose name was given in honor of her deceased father (Alexis). It has become the butt of jokes since the popularization of artificial intelligence (IA) of the company of Jeff Bezos, receiving commands and questions in a robotic tone.

To escape the jokes, she started to be called Lex, even though her mother didn’t like it. Something similar happened with the Mexican Alexa García, whose name activated the teacher’s assistant during the online classes whenever she was called upon, eliciting laughter from her colleagues — now she is “Ale” or “Garcia”.

The assistant’s name was inspired by the Library of Alexandria.Source: Shutterstock

There are more than 130,000 people named Alexa in the United States, but the popularity has been dropping since AI’s debut in 2014, oddly enough. According to the newspaper, more than 6,000 girls were named that way a year after launch, while just 1,300 babies were named in 2020.

Change Alexa activation word

On another occasion, the retail giant has already claimed to condemn any type of bullying, including that related to the name of the virtual assistant. As an alternative for those who feel uncomfortable, the company offers other activation words for the tool.

Some of the available terms are Ziggy, Computer, Echo and Amazon, but the exchange doesn’t happen on all devices. O echo buds it’s the Auto Echo, like many other devices, allow you to use only the original.

For change Alexa activation word you need to open the assistant app, tap on “Devices”, select the device and go to the “Activation word” option. Then choose one of the names offered.