Aline assumes she had something more with MC Gui

During the chocolate party which happened on Friday (3), the pedestrians purposely caused a punishment when entering the pool after the signal to retire at the Headquarters of The Farm 13. Sthe Matos assumed that he caressed Dynho Alves’ private parts and before they receive the punishment, Aline and MC Gui rubbed each other until the pawn got an erection.

After that moment, the girl revealed that she did something worse inside the pool. AND just as she wanted to know if with Sthe the scrub scrub had a reaction, TikToker also asks about the timing of Aline with the funkeiro: “And how was the reciprocal? Was it true?” and the friend answers: “It was tense! It was tense…Oh, true…Oh my God, these things make you angry.”

Advertising Unable to load ad

“Does the camera [não pegou]?”, question Sthefane and Aline stops, thinks and ponders: “It’s… street right?! I can only laugh because it’s hopeless.” “You know if we go to the final and none of them come [dos namorados] it’s because…[a edição mostrou alguma coisa e elas estão solteiras]”, plays the bride of Victor Igoh.

The ex-Panicat laughs, but then says she knows what will happen when she is reunited with Leo Lins: “I’ll take about seven hours to review [sermão], I will, chipped. I had several things to tell you, but it’s not possible here, we scrounge when we go out. My situation is worse than yours, I’m sure…”. Remember that the bride of MC Gui spoke about the funkeiro’s erection at the party and was not happy with what he saw.

Stay on top of the full coverage of Farm 13 at the TV Observatory and in our YouTube channel!