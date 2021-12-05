‘All cut, almost hilly’, says victim of landslide at Paripe mooring

The fall of a section of the São Tomé de Paripe waterway terminal, used daily by residents and tourists in the connection between the Subúrbio Ferroviário and the islands of Maré and Frades, almost ended in death, as reported by the victims of the accident that it was, according to users, an announced tragedy.

One of them, Helines Santos da Silva Freitas, 34, nearly fell into the water with a child in her arms. “Absurd! Absurd! And if we’re passing right away?…”, she comments in one of the video recordings she ended up making of the situation. “Someone without a good physical condition would not have been able to leave”, suggests Helines.

Her husband, Leonardo Gomes de Freitas, 37, was not so lucky, who fell with the concrete structure and was badly injured due to the oysters that make up the site where the bridge gave way to a sharp wall.

A native of Ilha de Tide, he, who fell together with two other men – the brothers Raimundo and Raílson – says that the complaints about the structure of the bridge, which already showed all the metal parts, and lost the fences of the bridge, are old. containment.

“Every Saturday, people pass through here with their fairs, their grocery shopping. Small local merchants also bring the products to sell on the island. The collapse happened just when everyone had already boarded and we were waiting for the shipment of product bales. It was a great loss and, almost, there was no greater tragedy”, reveals Helines, showing that she is still very shaken by her husband’s accident.

With more difficulty leaving the water, as he ended up ‘sucked’ by the vacuum that the concrete structure caused, when he fell into the water, Raimundo de Góes Santos, 48, had to worry about saving himself, his brother, Raílson de Góes Santos, and his father’s investment, the owner of the surfboard cars that fell into the water with supplies at the time of the landslide.

“Working, I had an accident. Here all cut up, I almost die. Narrowly missed. My brother called me ‘save me, save me’, and the cart was still stuck on my shoulder”, he says in a video, after receiving help from a boat.

Raimundo and Railson were driving two board cars (used to transport suitcases and passenger goods), which were one of the sources of income for the father, who is elderly. He doesn’t live in Salvador, but he decided to help his father that Saturday. It ended up having to be helped.

“We had a lot of loss. I lost my cell phone, my car keys, the remote isn’t working, because I fell with my clothes on. But my indignation is that the public authorities saw a situation like that and did nothing. Today, a family could be crying, because of incompetence”, protested Raimundo, saying that he is going to file a lawsuit against Agerba (the state agency that regulates transport services in Bahia).

Landing on water

With the prohibition of access to the berth by the Civil Defense of Salvador (Codesal), this Saturday afternoon (4), the equipment, which is the responsibility of the State Government, ceases to serve the vessels, which obliges the people who do it. the crossing will have to descend into the water.

Barber José Reis Santos, 50, resident of Ilha de Maré, was waiting for the departure of a boat on the beach to return home, hours after the accident. He said that the situation is old and that he is concerned about users of the crossing who will need to disembark, in Salvador, between waves.

Despite this, he said he was relieved that the accident occurred on a day without much movement, and that it did not cause more serious victims. “Fortunately, this drop didn’t happen on a weekday, when 300 students go over this bridge to go to school,” he mentioned.

Taxi driver Oscar Rapold, 58, has a family that lives in Botelho, on Ilha de Maré, and he was outraged at what he considered neglect of the population.

“Many employers do not understand the employee arriving in wet clothes because of the crossing or even not being able to arrive when the tide is low, imagine what it will be like now”, lamented.

Edson Ribeiro, 36, who worked at the terminal’s cafeteria, also complained about the lack of attention to users. “It was an announced tragedy. Just yesterday I told the boys in the canoes, who like to go under the bridge at high tide, to be careful because I was looking forward to a disaster here”, he commented.

Positions

The waterway terminal, which is the responsibility of the State Government, is about to undergo recovery works, including having a company contracted to carry out the service. This is Tecnocret Engenharia, which according to the Bahia Infrastructure Secretariat (Seinfra) “is responding to requests from the City Hall for the release of mandatory licenses for the service”.

The government informed that, after the incident, it will call Tecnocret to complete the procedures with the City Hall. “After the completion of the work, the State Agency for Regulation of Public Services (Agerba) will grant the terminal, which must be managed by the winning company”, comments Seinfra in a statement, recalling that the company already has authorization from the government to start the works.

“The Maritime Terminal of São Tomé de Paripe will be temporarily closed for repairs to be carried out. The work has not started yet because the winning company, Tecnocret Engenharia, is responding to requests from the City Hall for the release of mandatory licenses for the service”, explains the folder.

Also in a note, the City Hall regretted what happened and clarified that, “even though it is not responsible for administering the berth, it has monitored the situation of the equipment, being always available to help, within the municipal competence, to solve the problem.”

Also according to the municipal administration, Tecnocret Engenharia Ltda, responsible for the work to recover the berth, entered the process for carrying out the interventions, with the Municipal Secretariat for Urban Development (Sedur), on July 23 of this year.

“Four days later (7/27/2021), after analysis carried out by the technicians of the agency, the secretariat requested some documents that, so far, have not been presented by the company. Sedur emphasizes that the process was analyzed quickly and is just waiting for the pending issues to be resolved, by the company/state government, so that the process can proceed”, explains the statement.

Also according to the City Hall, on the 11th, Codesal carried out an inspection of the site and, through the technical evaluation that found the serious risks caused by the lack of maintenance, the situation was informed to the Urban Development Company of the State of Bahia ( Conder) and to the state Seinfra, “to take the necessary measures regarding the risks found, with the main objective of guaranteeing civil security and preserving the lives of citizens.”