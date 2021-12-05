Amanda Albach, who died on the beach in SC, had already lost two murdered brothers

A 21-year-old girl was found dead on Friday afternoon (3) at Praia do Sol, in Laguna, after 18 days missing

Amanda Albach, 21 years old, found dead this Friday (3) in a grave she was forced to dig, in Praia do Sol, in Laguna, 18 days after she disappeared, was not the first of her family to be murdered. In 2010, when she was just ten years old, her brother and sister were also victims of murder.

The information has been confirmed to the ND+ by the family lawyer, Michael Pinheiro. He was unable to inform the circumstance of the crime. The homicide was registered in January 2010 in Fazenda Rio Grande, metropolitan region of Curitiba, Paraná. The two were shot dead.

Amanda’s murder

The motivation for the murder of Amanda would have been a photo taken by her where a man with a history of drug trafficking appeared armed. According to the investigation, the author would have feared being denounced.

She had been seen for the last time on November 14, at a party in Jurerê Internacional, in Florianópolis, after spending the weekend with a couple of friends and another boy, in Imbituba.

This Friday afternoon (3), one of the suspects indicated to the police where Amanda’s body was buried and confessed that he had murdered the young woman with two shots after forcing her to dig her own grave. The crime would have happened around 10 pm on the 15th of November.

According to the delegate Bruno Fernandes, from the DIC (Criminal Investigation Division) of Laguna, the investigations will be completed in the next few days. However, there is already preliminary information that points to the motivation for the crime.

“One of the investigated felt uncomfortable because he realized that Amanda would have told third parties that he would be involved in drug trafficking. She would have even taken a photo of a gun he had at home and sent it to these people. He didn’t like this situation and that was the reason why he chose to take her life”, said the delegate.