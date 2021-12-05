Amanda Albach’s body arrives in Paraná at dawn on Sunday (5), lawyers say | Paraná

The body of young Amanda Albach, 21, arrives at Fazenda Rio Grande, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, at dawn on Sunday (5). The information was confirmed by the family’s lawyers.

According to the defense, Amanda’s wake will be between 5:30 am and 11:30 am. The location was not informed. Burial will be at the Municipal Cemetery.

“We are waiting to conclude the investigation so that, after the complaint, we can act with the Public Ministry as assistants to the prosecution in order to convict and bring justice for Amanda,” said attorney Michael Pinheiro.

The young woman’s body was released by the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Santa Catarina this Saturday (4), after a family member recognized the victim, according to Pinheiro.

Amanda Albach case: what is known and what remains to be known

Amanda’s body, who had been missing since November 15, was found on the afternoon of Friday (3), buried on Irapirubá Norte beach, in Laguna (SC).

The Civil Police arrived at the scene after the temporary arrest of three suspects, two men and one woman. They were detained in Canoas (RS), on Thursday (2).

The woman, according to the police, was Amanda’s friend.

The Santa Catarina Civil Police, responsible for the investigations, said that it arrived at Amanda’s body based on information gathered from the testimony of one of the suspected men.

He told officers that he had Amanda dig her own grave and then shot her twice. The motivation for the crime is still unclear.

According to the delegate Bruno Fernandes, from Santa Catarina, previous findings indicate that Amanda was killed on November 15, right after sending a message to the family around 8:30 pm saying that she would return to Paraná on the 16th.

2 of 2 At the beginning of the case, the family said that Amanda traveled to Santa Catarina to participate in a party on the 14th, in Florianópolis — Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction At the beginning of the case, the family said that Amanda traveled to Santa Catarina to participate in a party on the 14th, in Florianópolis — Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction

The investigation indicates that when the young woman sent the audio, she was already with the suspect at the place where she was killed.