Amanda Albach’s body is veiled in Fazenda Rio Grande | Paraná

The body of young Amanda Albach, 21, is being watched at the Fazenda Rio Grande Municipal Cemetery, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, this Sunday morning (5).

Burial is expected to take place later in the morning, according to the family’s attorneys.

2 of 3 Amanda’s body is watched in Fazenda Rio Grande, Paraná — Photo: Carolina Wolf/RPC Amanda’s body is watched in Fazenda Rio Grande, Paraná — Photo: Carolina Wolf/RPC

The young woman’s body was released by the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Santa Catarina this Saturday (4), after a family member recognized the victim, according to lawyer Michael Pinheiro.

Amanda Albach case: what is known and what remains to be known

Amanda’s body, who had been missing since November 15, was found on the afternoon of Friday (3), buried on Irapirubá Norte beach, in Laguna (SC).

The Civil Police arrived at the scene after the temporary arrest of three suspects, two men and one woman. They were detained in Canoas (RS), on Thursday (2).

The woman, according to the police, was Amanda’s friend.

The denouncement of the disappearance reached the Santa Catarina police on November 19, when the investigation began. On Amanda’s social media, the last post the police found was from November 13th. It was a photo at Praia do Canto, in Imbituba, in the south of Santa Catarina.

3 of 3 At the beginning of the case, the family said that Amanda traveled to Santa Catarina to participate in a party on the 14th, in Florianópolis — Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction At the beginning of the case, the family said that Amanda traveled to Santa Catarina to participate in a party on the 14th, in Florianópolis — Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction

The police sought information about the young woman’s social life and confirmed that she attended a party on the 14th of the same month, in Florianópolis. After that, he returned with the trio trapped to the house where they were, on the border between Imbituba and Laguna, on the coast of Santa Catarina.

When taking statements from the last people who were with the victim before the disappearance, the police found “incongruence in speeches”, which aroused the suspicion of the group’s involvement.

Upon his arrest, one of the suspects told officers that he had Amanda dig her own grave and then shot her twice.

According to the delegate Bruno Fernandes, from Santa Catarina, previous findings indicate that Amanda was killed on November 15, right after sending a message to the family around 8:30 pm saying that she would return to Paraná on the 16th.

“The motivation will be determined with all the context, but, preliminarily, one of the investigated felt uncomfortable because Amanda would have told about his involvement in drug trafficking and taken a picture of his gun. He didn’t like the situation and chose to take the her life,” said the delegate.

Sheriff talks about Amanda Albach’s death

The investigation indicates that when the young woman sent the audio, she was already with the suspect at the place where she was killed.

Police officers have yet to reveal the involvement of the other two suspects.