Analyst says Bitcoin is ‘on sale’ after BTC price drops below $54,000

Bitcoin's (BTC) downtrend extended a few notches down on Dec. 3 after the price dropped below $54,000 and traders noted that the daily BTC/USD chart shows a notable increase in sales volume.

Crypto Index of Fear & Greed. Source: Alternative

Investors seem concerned about the emergence of a new variant of COVID-19 and aggressive comments from the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, veteran investment icon Charlie Munger fueled the fire, comparing price action in the cryptocurrency market to the dot-com era that ended with the bubble burst.

BTC/USDT 4h chart. Source: TradingView

Here’s a look at what analysts have to say about the current market and what to expect when 2021 starts to run out.

Strong support below $52,000 to $53,000

The “apathetic” nature of Bitcoin price action in recent weeks was highlighted by cryptocurrency market intelligence firm Decentrader, which pointed to unstable price action at lower time periods and evidence of a slow downtrend in periods time highs as a cause of increased fear of traders “For the bull run to end”.

Analysts have suggested that once the BTC exits its current range, “the most obvious support cluster is around $52,000 to $53,000” near the point where the price broke during the early May crash year.

Decenterer said,

“We should get a deeper correction so a strong support area is around 200DMA at $46,200 and the lower support level at $44,300. To the upside, a significant resistance level lies at the round number of $60,000. ”

Bitcoin and Ether are “on sale” at these levels

While many were put off by Bitcoin’s recent price action, David Lifchitz, the managing partner and chief investment officer at ExoAlpha, suggested that “Bitcoin and Ether were bought ‘on sale’ when they hit $54,000 and $3,900” for those who were able to collect them at those levels.

According to Lifchitz, Bitcoin price continues to be hurt by the “Mt. Gox liquidation saga” and he suggested that BTC investors are likely to “remain cautious ahead of the expected distribution sometime in the first quarter of 2021.”

Lifchitz also highlighted the spread and impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 as a situation to watch out for, as “a severe outbreak leading to lockdown would definitely weigh on the market initially.”

Lifchitz suggested that this could possibly lead to another round of government stimulus, “which would increase global debt and weaken currencies against gold and cryptocurrencies, while at the same time inflated money could be exchanged for immutables like the Bitcoin”.

Lifchitz said,

“Therefore, after an initial panic-induced dip, cryptocurrencies could take advantage of this outcome if we refer to what happened earlier, even though this remains highly speculative. We’ll know in the coming weeks if Santa Claus will come this year or if he will remain confined with COVID! ”

It’s starting to feel like September 2021 again

An insight into how current price action is similar to a price cut that happened earlier in the year was provided by analyst and alias Twitter user ‘Rekt Capital’, who posted the following chart showing this most recent reduction along with the reduction in the BTC price that happened in September 2021.

BTC/USD Daily Chart. Source: Twitter

Rekt Capital said,

“In September, the BTC retreated -25%. It was then that BTC investors became extremely fearful. Then the BTC reverted to new ATHs. Now the BTC has dropped -23%. The Fear and Greed Index is likely to show Extreme Fear very soon. Similar retraction depth. Similar investor sentiment.”

The overall capitalization of the cryptocurrency market is now $2.531 trillion and the Bitcoin dominance rate is 41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you must conduct your own research when making a decision.

