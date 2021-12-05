Ancelotti avoids talking about a won championship: “each game is a fight” – 12/04/2021

Although the Spanish Championship is only in its 16th round, with three remaining in the first round, the Madrid press seems to be excited about the advantage Madrid have opened in the lead. By beating Real Sociedad 2-0, the merengue team reached 39 points, with 12 wins, three draws and one defeat, and eight points ahead of Sevilla.

The great performance does not dazzle coach Carlo Ancelotti. Asked if La Liga would already be won, the Italian coach stated that the team “has to be smart with the games that will come soon”.

“It was a good day, but the League continues. We have teams that compete a lot, fight a lot, winning is difficult. Real Sociedad has a lot of quality, if they didn’t show everything, it was thanks to our team. It’s still too early to think about the cup. , I hope no one is thinking about it. Every game is a fight,” said Ancelotti at the press conference granted after the victory.

Regarding Benzema’s situation, who left the match with just 16 minutes of play due to knee pain, Ancelotti said: “he had a problem, it was a little uncomfortable and I didn’t want to force him. I don’t think he will be available for Tuesday. fair, but it could be on Sunday”.

Real Madrid’s next two commitments are Inter Milan, for the last round of the Champions League group stage, and the derby against Atletico Madrid, for Espanyol.

“In these games there are no favourites. We will measure our quality against Atleti’s, it will be complicated and we will see what happens.”

About the Brazilians, Ancelotti commented on the partnership between Militão and Alaba in the merengue defense, stating that the quality of the two is enormous and that they have given strength to the entire team.

However, when asked about Vinicius, who scored the first goal of the match, he preferred to highlight Jovic’s game, who came in for Benzema.

“He [Vinicius] he is scoring, playing well, he is committed, also without the ball. He is fine. But the man we should single out today is Luka Jovic, who has done very well. he gave assistance [para o gol do Vini] and was ready in the area for the second goal”, analyzed the Italian.