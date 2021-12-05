Angel steps on Giovanna and takes away the enemy’s power · TV News

Angel (Camila Queiroz) visits Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) in jail and mocks her in Verdades Secretas 2. Gui’s widow (Gabriel Leone) sets up her rival’s arrest with Cristiano (Rômulo Estrela) and Bruno (João Vitor Silva) in the soap opera of the Globoplay.

Alex’s daughter (Rodrigo Lombardi) believes Angel killed her father and is only thinking about revenge. Therefore, Giovanna hired Cristiano to gather evidence against the character of Camila Queiroz. The investigation paid off, and Angel spent several episodes in jail. The model suffered at the hand of the rebel, but now pays back the enemy.

In the chapters that were released on Wednesday (1) on the streaming platform, Giovanna is arrested for contempt of authority and receives a surprise visit from Angel, who threatens to remove her from the presidency of Alex’s family company. “Giovanna, you know that when I was here, you tried to take my son away from me. So now I’m going to take from you what you like most: the company”, intimidates the bitter woman.

Pia’s daughter (Guilhermina Guinle) is released from jail, and Bruno uses prison to prevent her from continuing to run the company. Giovanna fights not to leave the presidency, but her mother puts an end to the discussion of the children and says that she herself will assume power.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters in all, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the latest batch of episodes will premiere on the 15th.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will end this month on Globo.

